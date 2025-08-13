Prabhas' The Raja Saab lands in legal trouble, Ivy moves Delhi High Court against co-producer over contractual breaches

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Prabhas' next, The Raja Saab. However, it seems the horror-comedy has landed in legal trouble before release. As per the latest update by The Economic Times, Delhi-based Ivy Entertainment has filed a case in the Delhi High Court against co-producer People Media Factory (PMF) over alleged contractual breaches in the film's production. (Also read: The Raja Saab release date: Producer hints Prabhas' film will hit screens for Sankranthi, avoid clash with Dhurandhar) The Raja Saab: Prabhas headlines the horror comedy directed by Maruthi.

The Raja Saab controversy explained

As per the report, Ivy Entertainment has now filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court against its co-producer, People Media Factory (PMF), and its directors over alleged contractual breaches linked to The Raja Saab. The report stated, “PMF failed to meet critical obligations including completing and releasing the film on time, providing monthly production updates, disclosing fund utilisation, delivering agreed materials relating to the film and delaying the theatrical release multiple times."

The report further stated that Ivy came into an agreement with PMF on the film rights acquisition agreementon January 25, 2023 and theatrical rights acquisition agreement with PMF on March 10, 2023. Under these agreements, the company invested about ₹218 crore on the film. Ivy has now alleged delays and material breaches on the film, thereby seeking a refund of the amount it had invested along with 18% annual interest.

In the petition, Ivy named directors Vishwa Prasad Tumbalam Gooty and Subramanya Vivekananda Kuchibhotla and post-production vendors including Deccan Dreams Animations LLP, Prasad Xtreme Digital Cinema Network, Qube Cinema Technologies and UFO Moviez, and directed them to stop any further dealing with the film. Ivy has sought the court’s intervention to stop PMF and its directors from ‘claiming and exploiting’ any rights, title or interest in the film. The Raja Saab is reportedly being made on a 400 crore budget.

The Raja Saab is a horror comedy starring Prabhas in a dual role along with Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan (in her Telugu film debut), and Riddhi Kumar. The film that has been in production since 2022 is currently slated for release on 5 December.