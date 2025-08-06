The Raja Saab release date: Producer hints Prabhas' film will hit screens for Sankranthi, avoid clash with Dhurandhar

The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi and starring Prabhas in the lead role, has been one of the most-awaited Telugu films. The film that has been in production since 2022 is currently slated for release on 5 December. However, in an interview with Great Andhra, producer TG Vishwa Prasad stated that they will most likely shift the film’s release to Sankranthi. The Raja Saab release date: Prabhas headlines the horror comedy directed by Maruthi.

The Raja Saab release to shift to Sankranthi?

Vishwa was asked if The Raja Saab was hitting screens on time in December, and he replied, “See, I didn’t announce this publicly. But many people are of the view that it should be released for Sankranthi. Fans want that, as do Telugu business circles. There’s a strong proposal to release it on 9 January.”

Acknowledging that Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar was also slated for release on the same day, Vishwa claimed that the Hindi film might also be postponed. “However, the Hindi business circle wants it to be released on 5 December because they don’t have anything strong releasing then, and Dhurandhar's release might be moved too. We will anyway do what’s right for us. The film will be ready by October, but we will take a call,” he said.

Vishwa revealed in the interview that they have raw footage of 4 hours 30 minutes of the film and that Maruthi will take a call to decide a runtime of 2 hours 45 minutes or 3 hours 15 minutes. The producer also stated that the film will have a sequel, but it will not continue the same story and instead show a different story set in the same universe.

About The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab is a horror comedy starring Prabhas in a dual role along with Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan (in her Telugu film debut), and Riddhi Kumar. It is produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. The film was supposed to be released on 10 April but was postponed due to production delays. Thaman S composed the film’s music.