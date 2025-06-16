SKN claims a Tollywood producer tried to sabotage Prabhas' The Raja Saab with ‘negative campaigns’

Producer Sreenivas Kumar Naidu, known popularly as SKN, made some big claims at the teaser launch of his friend, director Maruthi’s upcoming film The Raja Saab. He alleged that a Tollywood producer tried to ‘negatively campaign’ against the Prabhas film, revealing what happened behind the scenes of the film’s making. (Also Read: The Raja Saab teaser reactions: Fans welcome the return of ‘vintage’ Prabhas; call it ‘Radhe Shyam made competent’) Prabhas in a still from Maruthi's horror-comedy film The Raja Saab.

SKN says producer tried to sabotage The Raja Saab

SKN seemed in high spirits at the event for the teaser launch in Hyderabad, happy that his friend Maruthi was getting his due. He said, “Much like how a wife knows her husband best, only a friend can know a best friend’s potential. Maruthi and I have been friends for 20 years now. Listen to me today. Everybody who underestimated this film will change their mind. You’ll see the ‘rebel god’ Prabhas, whom you’ve missed for a decade now.”

He then dropped the bomb that a Tollywood producer tried to sabotage the film, crediting Prabhas for not falling for it. Without naming who did it, he said, “I am well aware of how a producer tried to negatively campaign on this film when they began shooting. Now see how the same producer will talk positively about the film tomorrow. This film was only made possible because Prabhas gave his best without believing those campaigns.”

Maruthi, whose last film, Pakka Commercial (2022), was a flop, also spoke about how the producer who was initially supposed to fund the project backed out. He claimed that he was ready to shelve the film, but was surprised and encouraged to make the film when Prabhas liked the story. “I wondered why he was trusting me so much. I realised I need to move forward and that I hadn’t come to Hyderabad to give it all up,” he said.

About The Raja Saab

Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory produces The Raja Saab. Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar also star in the film. The teaser hints that the story takes place at a haveli with a greedy Raja haunting it. It will be released in theatres on 5 December in all south Indian languages and Hindi.