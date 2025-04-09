Maruthi gives frustrated fans an update on Prabhas' The Raja Saab amid delayed release: ‘Be a little patient’

Director Maruthi has given an update on his much-awaited horror-comedy film, The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas in the lead role. Responding to fans spamming his X (formerly Twitter) account for an update, he asked them to be a ‘lil patient’ as the film does not hit screens as planned on April 10. (Also Read: Nag Ashwin gives major update on Prabhas, Deepika, Amitabh Bachchan's Kalki 2898 AD sequel: ‘It will have more of…’) Prabhas in a still from director Maruthi's horror comedy The Raja Saab.

Maruthi gives update on The Raja Saab

Maruthi’s film was supposed to be released on April 10 so fans were angsty given that there have been no updates on The Raja Saab. When the director posted pictures from his visit to Tirupati, numerous fans asked him to give an update on the film.

One frustrated fan wrote, “Take Your Time and release #Rajasaab whenever You’re satisfied with the product. Just give official info through media that it’ll come in November or next year or whenever. Fans will not bother You.”

Maruthi replied with, “To give the accurate info @peoplemediafcy on that job. Expecting CG out put soon once those are verified makers will announce the release date , many external things will involve in this process, it's not a one man word or work so things will take time, Be Lil patient, every one is giving their best to match ur expectations.”

Another fan wrote, “These are the things we atleast wanted to get. Ofc, every project not in one hand but being online and you know what fans emotions are.. updating the Shooting Process or these Information will make better feels. Can't say anything more than WAITING for Next. Hopefully, Soon.”

Maruthi replied, “We are left with a little talkie part and songs, Many CGI studios are involved in our film, so far the output received from a few studios is exciting, expecting the same from other studios, if songs shoot will complete singles also will entertain you, I am also waiting to show u guys our hard work.”

About The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab stars Prabhas, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan (in her Telugu debut) and Riddhi Kumar. Sanjay Dutt is rumoured to play a cameo in the film, though an official announcement has yet to be made. The film went on floors in 2022 but was officially announced in 2024. People Media Factory is producing the film with music by Thaman S.