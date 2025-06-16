The Raja Saab teaser reactions: Fans welcome the return of ‘vintage’ Prabhas; call it ‘Radhe Shyam made competent’

The Raja Saab teaser reactions: Director Maruthi and actor Prabhas seem to have changed the minds of their naysayers if the reactions to the teaser of their upcoming film, The Raja Saab, are anything to go by. Reactions to the glimpse of the horror comedy film range from fans welcoming the return of ‘vintage’ Prabhas to giving any VFX they think looks shoddy a pass. (Also Read: The RajaSaab teaser: Prabhas is back to being light-hearted and funny in this horror comedy; Shah Rukh gets a shoutout) The Raja Saab teaser reactions: Prabhas in a still from Maruthi's upcoming film.

‘Vintage’ Prabhas is back, say fans

The teaser showed Prabhas back to showing off his goofy side and mouthing funny one-liners after doing serious films like Saaho and Salaar. Director Prasanth Varma of HanuMan-fame wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “LOOKS.. SWAG.. TIMING… VINTAGE DARLING!” Much like Prashanth, fans couldn’t get enough of Prabhas’ ‘vintage’ vibes, flooding X with their reactions.

One fan on X wrote, “#Prabhas in Raja Saab is everything!!!! Loving him in the teaser. The undisputed Pan India superstar has arrived.” A Redditor thought, “This looks like if Radhe Shyam was made competent,” A fan even wrote, “Ni vintage Comedy Timing ni Humour ni chala Miss ayyamm anna #Prabhas (We missed your vintage comedy timing Prabhas).”

Surprised by Sanjay Dutt’s appearance

Some were surprised to see Sanjay Dutt in the film, with one Redditor writing, “Sanjay Dutt Hain ??? Kabse picture ban ri hai sidha teaser me pata chalra hai sanjay dutt bhi hai. (Sanjay Dutt is in the film? Since when have they been making the film that we found out about him in the teaser)” One joked, “nowadays you should be more surprised if a movie doesn't have Sanjay Dutt.” Another agreed, “Sanju Baba is in all the movies nowdays!”

The VFX gets mixed reviews

Fans on Reddit and X had mixed reviews for the VFX and CGI in the film, though most didn’t seem to mind. One fan wrote, “Tacky production values but darling issa vibe myaan.” Another wrote, “the vfx animals and ghosts don't look great but the sets themselves are good. The fire looked good.”

One wrote, “Cgi looks decent.” Another shared screengrabs of the actor from the teaser, writing, “Vintage Darling is back. Thank you @DirectorMaruthi. Vfx is surprisingly good. Idk abt the horror but the comedy track looks promising enough.

The Raja Saab will release in theatres in all south Indian languages and Hindi on 5 December.