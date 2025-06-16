Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

The RajaSaab teaser: Prabhas is back to being light-hearted and funny in this horror comedy; Shah Rukh gets a shoutout

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Jun 16, 2025 11:50 AM IST

The Raja Saab teaser: Maruthi's horror comedy stars Prabhas, Niddhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan and Riddhi Kumar. It will be released in December. 

The Raja Saab teaser:The much-awaited teaser for Maruthi’s horror comedy film The Raja Saab starring Prabhas as the lead was released on Monday. The film that also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan and Riddhi Kumar is one of the most-awaited films for this year in Telugu. (Also Read: This upcoming movie boasts of the ‘biggest’ horror set in India at over 40,000 sq ft and features top star as lead)

The Raja Saab teaser: Prabhas in a still from Maruthi's horror comedy.
The Raja Saab teaser: Prabhas in a still from Maruthi's horror comedy.

The Raja Saab teaser

The teaser sets up the story at a massive haunted haveli filled with ghosts, ghouls and hidden treasure. The Raja, who once owned the haveli, doesn't want anyone else enjoying his riches. Prabhas plays a happy-go-lucky guy in love with Nidhhi, even mentioning that he loves her like Shah Rukh Khan in the Hindi version of the teaser. Malavika seems obsessed with him. Things change when he enters the haveli and has to face more than just dust bunnies. After a long time, it looks like Prabhas is back to playing a light-hearted and funny character, if the teaser is anything to go by.

Recently, pictures and clips from the teaser of The Raja Saab were leaked online, and the film’s team had to warn fans from re-sharing it. They wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Strict action will be taken and handles will be suspended immediately if any leaked content from #TheRajaSaab is found….We request everyone to cooperate and stand with us in protecting the experience….Let’s celebrate responsibly. Be aware.” The team also dropped glimpses of the teaser to up the anticipation before its release on Monday.

About The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab is directed by Maruthi. He began his career by making films like Ee Rojullo and Kotha Janta that focused on the youth. Films like Bhale Bhale Magadivoy and Mahanubhavudu changed the trajectory of his career. His last film was the 2022 film Pakka Commercial with Gopichand. Prabhas, who was last seen in Salaar: Part 1—Ceasefire and Kalki 2898 AD, began shooting for The Raja Saab a couple of years ago. 

The team announced on Sunday that they built a massive 41,256 sq ft haveli for The Raja Saab, calling it India’s ‘biggest’ horror set. Art director Rajeevan Nambiar described it as an ‘immersive, living, breathing space’. “Every detail had to serve the emotion, not just the aesthetics. We didn’t want the set to look haunted—we wanted it to feel haunted,” he said.

The Raja Saab was initially supposed to be released on 10 April but was postponed. It will now be released on 5 December.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / The RajaSaab teaser: Prabhas is back to being light-hearted and funny in this horror comedy; Shah Rukh gets a shoutout
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On