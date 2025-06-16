The RajaSaab teaser: Prabhas is back to being light-hearted and funny in this horror comedy; Shah Rukh gets a shoutout

The Raja Saab teaser:The much-awaited teaser for Maruthi’s horror comedy film The Raja Saab starring Prabhas as the lead was released on Monday. The film that also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan and Riddhi Kumar is one of the most-awaited films for this year in Telugu. (Also Read: This upcoming movie boasts of the ‘biggest’ horror set in India at over 40,000 sq ft and features top star as lead) The Raja Saab teaser: Prabhas in a still from Maruthi's horror comedy.

The Raja Saab teaser

The teaser sets up the story at a massive haunted haveli filled with ghosts, ghouls and hidden treasure. The Raja, who once owned the haveli, doesn't want anyone else enjoying his riches. Prabhas plays a happy-go-lucky guy in love with Nidhhi, even mentioning that he loves her like Shah Rukh Khan in the Hindi version of the teaser. Malavika seems obsessed with him. Things change when he enters the haveli and has to face more than just dust bunnies. After a long time, it looks like Prabhas is back to playing a light-hearted and funny character, if the teaser is anything to go by.

Recently, pictures and clips from the teaser of The Raja Saab were leaked online, and the film’s team had to warn fans from re-sharing it. They wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Strict action will be taken and handles will be suspended immediately if any leaked content from #TheRajaSaab is found….We request everyone to cooperate and stand with us in protecting the experience….Let’s celebrate responsibly. Be aware.” The team also dropped glimpses of the teaser to up the anticipation before its release on Monday.

About The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab is directed by Maruthi. He began his career by making films like Ee Rojullo and Kotha Janta that focused on the youth. Films like Bhale Bhale Magadivoy and Mahanubhavudu changed the trajectory of his career. His last film was the 2022 film Pakka Commercial with Gopichand. Prabhas, who was last seen in Salaar: Part 1—Ceasefire and Kalki 2898 AD, began shooting for The Raja Saab a couple of years ago.

The team announced on Sunday that they built a massive 41,256 sq ft haveli for The Raja Saab, calling it India’s ‘biggest’ horror set. Art director Rajeevan Nambiar described it as an ‘immersive, living, breathing space’. “Every detail had to serve the emotion, not just the aesthetics. We didn’t want the set to look haunted—we wanted it to feel haunted,” he said.

The Raja Saab was initially supposed to be released on 10 April but was postponed. It will now be released on 5 December.