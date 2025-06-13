Prabhas' The Raja Saab teaser leaked online, makers warn 'serious action' against sharing it

The much-anticipated teaser of The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, is scheduled for release on 16 June. However, just days ahead of its official launch, a few clips and stills from the teaser have been leaked online. In response, the makers issued a stern warning on social media, urging users not to share any unauthorised content. (Also read: The Raja Saab: Prabhas' horror comedy sets December release date; to clash with Shahid Kapoor-Vishal Bhardwaj film) Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab is set to release on 5 December.

The Raja Saab makers promise strict action

On Friday, the film’s official handle on X (formerly Twitter) posted a strong message: “Strict action will be taken and handles will be suspended immediately if any leaked content from #TheRajaSaab is found. We request everyone to cooperate and stand with us in protecting the experience. Let’s celebrate responsibly. Be aware.”

Fans react

Fans have been heartbroken over the sharing of leaked content online. One social media user said, "It's the audience and fans' responsibility to take a stand for the movie content. Let's celebrate the cinema with the best experience." Another user said, "Heartbreaking to see the leakages these days. Strict action needs to be taken to save the film's significance. Together we #SayNoToPiracy #SaveTheFilmSignificance. Experience #TheRajaSaab officially"

About The Raja Saab

Helmed by director Maruthi, the film marks a genre shift for Prabhas, who is known for his action-packed and intense roles. This time he will be seen in a horror-comedy. Prabhas reportedly plays a dual role in a story involving a haunted mansion. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar in key roles. The Raja Saab is set for a theatrical release on 5 December.

Prabhas upcoming projects

Before The Raja Saab, fans will catch him in a special cameo in the mythological fantasy film Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu, which is scheduled for release on 27 June. He will also return in Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryanga Parvam, a sequel to the hit Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel and slated for a 2026 release.

Another highly anticipated project is Spirit, an action thriller helmed by Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Prabhas will portray a powerful cop in it, which is expected to be released in late 2026. He will also reprise his role in Kalki 2898 AD Part 2, the sequel to Nag Ashwin's sci-fi epic, which is also set for a 2026 release.