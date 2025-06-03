Prabhas' horror comedy The Raja Saab gets new release date after delays; clashes with Shahid Kapoor-Vishal Bhardwaj film

Prabhas' first film since the success of Kalki 2898 AD - The Raja Saab - has seen its fair share of delays. After the film missed its April 2025 release, there was speculation that the makers are targeting a release timed for the 2025-26 festive season. On Tuesday, the producers put the speculations to rest with the announcement of the new release date for the film. (Also read: Prabhas' horror-comedy The Raja Saab will not be released in the summer for this reason) Prabhas in a poster of The Raja Saab.

The Raja Saab release date

According to the release, The Raja Saab is set to hit the big screen worldwide on December 5. Directed by Maruthi, known for Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Mahanubhavudu, and "Manchi Rojulochaie, the film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar in pivotal roles.

Maruthi shared the news on his Twitter (now X) handle. The post featured a film poster with "Dec 5 in cinemas worldwide" written over it. "A day that promises a festival on the big screens just like we all dreamt of seeing our dearest darling #Prabhas. A lot more exciting days ahead… #TheRajaSaab," read the caption. The film's trailer will be out on June 16.

The clash with Shahid Kapoor's untitled film

The Raja Saab is the only Telugu-language film to have booked the December 5 date so far. Given Prabhas' star power, it is likely that other films will now steer clear of that weekend. The film is expected to open big in Hindi, too, and there, it will see competition from one film. Vishal Bhardwaj's yet-untitled Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri-starrer is also set to release on December 5 and will now clash with The Raja Saab.

About The Raja Saab

The upcoming film, produced by People's Media Factory, is described as a “spellbinding romantic horror entertainer.” The film's music has been composed by Thaman S, and it has cinematography by Karthik Palan. The film will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.