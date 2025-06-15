This upcoming movie boasts of the ‘biggest’ horror set in India at over 40,000 sq ft and features top star as lead

Of late, the Indian film industry has seen a resurgence of horror films that are working wonders at the box office. Take films like Stree 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, or Aranmanai 4. It’s easy to hit-and-miss in the genre, but filmmakers are willing to take that chance. One of the upcoming horror films in Telugu boasts not just a top star headlining it but also a sprawling haveli set that the film’s team claims is ‘India’s biggest’. (Also Read: Prabhas' The Raja Saab teaser leaked online, makers warn 'serious action' against sharing it) Prabhas will play the lead in Maruthi's horror comedy film The Raja Saab.

India’s ‘biggest’ horror set for The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab is a film directed by Maruthi and starring Prabhas in the lead role. In a press note, the film’s team claimed that at the centre of the horror comedy film will be a haveli that’s ‘unlike anything Indian cinema has seen before’.

The set, designed by art director Rajeevan Nambiar, is a massive 41,256 sq ft. According to the makers, the haveli isn’t just a backdrop but an ‘immersive, living, breathing space’ that’s a huge part of the story. Towering doors and shadowy corridors can be expected.

“Every detail had to serve the emotion, not just the aesthetics. We didn’t want the set to look haunted—we wanted it to feel haunted,” shares Rajeevan in a statement, adding, “The intention was to build something that starts pulling you in the moment you enter—whether you're a viewer or someone walking through it.”

The film’s team also noted in the statement: “Every stone, prop, and shade within the Haveli has been custom-built to elevate the horror. Even the floor has been designed to add an eerie texture to the visuals. This isn't just set design—it’s storytelling through space.”

About The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab is a horror comedy film starring Prabhas, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan (in her Telugu debut), and Riddhi Kumar. Its teaser will be released on 16 June. Viswa Prasad produced it under People Media Factory. The film will be released in theatres on 5 December in all South Indian languages and Hindi. Thaman S is the music composer.