Sonu Nigam dances with Sanjay Dutt, shares ‘classiest Cannes wedding’ pics; eagle-eyed fans spot grown-up Iqra Dutt

Singer Sonu Nigam recently attended the wedding celebrations of Sarina Vaswani, daughter of Indian-origin billionaire Sunil Vaswani, in Cannes. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Sonu shared several pictures from the event. Actor Sanjay Dutt and his daughter Iqra Dutt were also part of the celebrations. (Also Read | Sonu Nigam turns ‘chocolate boy’ with new hairstyle, sparks 90s nostalgia; fans say ‘looking 20 years younger’) Sonu Nigam, Sanjay Dutt and Iqra Dutt attended a wedding in Cannes.

Sonu Nigam shares pics with Sanjya Dutt from Cannes wedding

In a few photos, Sonu danced with Sanjay on a stage as they twinned in matching black and golden outfits. They also sat together and posed for pictures at the event. Iqra, dressed in a pink outfit, was seen sitting next to Sanjay in a few pictures.

Sharing the photos, Sonu wrote, "More than 2 and a half decades of growing up together; love and trust and tears and laughter and bonding with my brother Sunil bhai and the whole Vaswani family.. May Mata Rani bless us all with eternal love, peace and happiness. Jaimataki. The Classiest Cannes Wedding! (red heart emoji)." He added Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh's song Sapphire as the background music. He also geo-tagged the location as Cannes, France.

Fans spot Iqra Dutt with father Sanjay Dutt at event

Reacting to the photos, an Instagram user said, "Isn't that Iqra? She is all grown-up." "Iqra looks beautiful in the pink dress," said a person. A fan said, “Singing, Looks, Personality, Aura, Vibe - Name it and he's got it.” Another person wrote, “The ever so handsome you.” A comment read, “I literally thought for a second because you're looking so handsome and classy that you're the groom.”

Sarina married edtech entrepreneur Lavine Hemlani in a star-studded affair at Cannes.

Who is Iqra

Iqra is the daughter of Sanjay and his wife, Maanayata Dutt. They also have a son, Shahraan. Sanjay was earlier married to late Richa Sharma. They have a daughter, Trishala Dutt.

About Sonu

Sonu began his career as a playback singer in Bollywood in the early 1990s and quickly rose to fame with hit songs such as Sandese Aate Hai (Border) and Yeh Dil Deewana (Pardes), among many others.

Apart from Hindi, he has sung in Kannada, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Odia, English, Assamese, Malayalam, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Nepali, Tulu, Maithili, and Manipuri.