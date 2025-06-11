Sonu Nigam turns ‘chocolate boy’ with new hairstyle, sparks 90s nostalgia; fans say ‘looking 20 years younger’

Playback singer Sonu Nigam, who has been winning hearts for decades with his voice and timeless melodies, recently surprised fans by unveiling a striking new look. The singer got rid of his long, curly hair and opted for a cleaner, shorter hairstyle — a transformation that has left fans both stunned and nostalgic. (Also Read: Sonu Nigam gets relief from Karnataka HC in Bengaluru concert row; gets permission for appearing via video conference) Sonu Nigam takes social media by storm with his new hairstyle.

Sonu Nigam's new hairstyle

On Sunday, celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim took to Instagram and shared a video of Sonu's transformation. The video showed the singer wearing a white and red vest and lip-syncing to his song Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar from the film Ishq Vishk Rebound. It then cuts to Sonu flaunting his new short hairstyle, wearing sunglasses to add to the charm.

Fans stunned by Sonu's new look

Singer Shaan also appeared awestruck by Sonu's look. He wrote, "Bhai is looking like his Betaa .. like a 20 something." Sonu's wife, Madhurima, commented, "Thank you @aalimhakim bhai for turning him into the chocolate boy." Fans were quick to flood the comments section, with one writing, "Finallyyyy yayyyy. Looking 20 years younger!" Another added, "Hair is Hairing, Glam ain't Sleeping, Sonu Nigam ain't Ageing." A fan also said, "Taking it back to the 90s with the incredible Sonu Sir! Soaking up the nostalgic feels 😭 Keep shining."

Meanwhile, Sonu recently grabbed headlines after his Bengaluru concert on 22 April, when a video of him allegedly refusing to sing in Kannada and comparing it to the Pahalgam attack surfaced, sparking controversy. He later issued a clarification and an apology. However, on May 3, an FIR was registered against him under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 351(2) (criminal intimidation), Section 352(1) (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and Section 353 (incitement to public mischief), as per ANI.

The case was filed following a complaint by Dharmaraj A, the President of the Bengaluru Urban District Unit of the pro-Kannada group Karnataka Rakshana Vedike. On May 15, the Karnataka High Court directed the police not to take any "coercive action" against the playback singer until the next hearing.