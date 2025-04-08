Shaan drops bombshell about how singing reality shows are shot, says performances are re-recorded in studio later

Playback singer Shaan, known for delivering iconic songs like Woh Ladki Hai Kahan, Kuch To Hua Hai, Main Aisa Kyun Hoon and more, has served as a judge on several reality shows including The Voice India and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs. However, in a recent interview with Vickey Lalwani, the singer made a shocking revelation about how singing reality shows are produced. (Also Read: Shreya Ghoshal, Shaan shocked as Vidhu Vinod Chopra drops expletives on stage: Watch) Shaan reveals why he dislikes reality singing shows.

Shaan on how reality shows are shot

When asked why the singers who perform in reality shows don't always make it to the industry despite having wonderful voices, Shaan said, "I am not just told but I am convinced and I know for a fact that they are re-dubbing the songs. Reality shows mein, last 2018 tak jab maine kiya tha, it was pretty much what it was (In reality shows — at least until 2018 when I was involved — what you heard was pretty much what it was). Thoda usko tuning kardete the. Lekin ab toh puri tarah se gana re-dubb hota hai. Toh aap jab sunte ho (They used to tweak the tuning a bit. But now, the entire song is completely re-dubbed. So when you hear it), obviously, you’re blown away, like ‘Wow!’ Your expectations go sky-high. But when you actually call them to sing something for you, you realise they’re a major disappointment."

"Vahan jo gaate hain voh ek baari hi hota hai (What they sing there happens only once), but then they take that audio to the studio and make them sing again. This has been going on for a few years now. Then it's also fixed, corrected. So when an audience is listening, you level anything out which is out of tune. How's that possible? Kuch hadh tak toh voh gaa rahe hain. Koi behtar gaa raha hai, koi kum behtar gaa raha hai, ussi par reactions aarahe hain (To some extent, they are singing — some are singing better, some not as well — and that's what’s getting the reactions). I had a few fallouts when these things were being forced initially," he added.

Shaan's recent song

Shaan recently lent his voice to one of the songs in Salman Khan’s latest release, Sikandar. He sang Bam Bam Bhole alongside Dev Nagi, with lyrics by Sameer Anjaan. Shaikhspeare, Y-Ash, and Husxain wrote and performed the rap in the song, while Pritam composed the music.