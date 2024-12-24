Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Singer Shaan shares ‘horrible story’ of fire at his Mumbai residence, gives update on his family's safety

ANI |
Dec 24, 2024 03:47 PM IST

Singer Shaan has reassured fans about his and his family's safety after a massive fire broke at his Bandra residence on Tuesday.

Singer Shaan has reassured fans about his safety after a massive fire broke out at his Bandra residence on Tuesday. Shaan on Tuesday took to his Instagram to share details on the incident and confirmed that everyone in his family is safe. (Also Read – Shreya Ghoshal, Shaan shocked as Vidhu Vinod Chopra drops expletives on stage: Watch)

Fire breaks out at Shaan's residence.
Fire breaks out at Shaan's residence.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Shaan, whose real name is Shantanu Mukherjee, shared how he and his family escaped the dangerous situation and wrote, "Dear All, as the news spreads about the fire in our building, just to let you all know that we are safe. The fire was on the 7th floor; we live on higher floors. We managed to escape to the 15th floor and waited to be rescued. To cut a long horrible story short, we are absolutely fine, waiting to go back home once there is a clearer picture from the fire department."

The fire broke out in an apartment on the seventh floor of a multi-storey building in Mumbai during the early hours of Tuesday. Upon receiving the alert, fire tenders rushed to the location and were able to bring the fire under control.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On