Param Sundari teaser: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor bring rom-coms back, fans can't get over Sonu Nigam's song

The first look teaser of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's latest romantic comedy, Param Sundari is finally out. Maddock Films dropped the almost minute-long teaser on Thursday and fans are excited to see the fresh pairing. However, one thing which caught everyone's attention was singer Sonu Nigam's melodic vocals in the background. Fans demanded the full version of the song to be released soon. The makers dropped the first look of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Param Sundari on Thursday.

Param Sundari first look out

On Thursday, makers of the film, Maddock Films took to their social media handles and shared the first look of Param Sundari. They captioned the post as, “Where North’s fire meets South’s grace, it calls for the biggest love story of the year! 💖 Dinesh Vijan presents Param Sundari, a love story directed by Tushar Jalota, coming to cinemas on 25th July 2025.”

What's in the teaser?

The clip introduces Sidharth as Param, showing off his toned physique and ripped abs in the opening scene. Next, we meet Janhvi Kapoor, aka Sundari, fluttering her beautiful eyes behind a hand fan. The teaser takes us to picturesque landscapes of Kerala including beautiful backwaters and winding roads amidst tea estates.

The lead pair is seen romancing to the melodic Sonu Nigam song, Pardesia Hai Tere Pyar Me Jab Se, composed by Sachin Jigar. It then shows quick rushes of drama that will unfold as north meets south in this love story.

Fans react

Fans are hailing the return of romantic-comedy genre with Param Sundari. One fan wrote," Siddharth Malhotra as a romcom hero again! Ah! Something in me is healing". Another fan commented, "Even the first look of the film is so delightful that I can’t take my eyes off it, idk what will happen to me when the whole film will come out!.

A third fan praised Sonu Nigam's track and wrote, "Just reminded me how much I’ve BEEN DONE with arijit for the past ten years. SONU NIGAM YOU LEGEND (sic)".

Another fan lauded Sonu's vocals and said, “Sonu’s voice !!smart choice @maddockfilms !! Waiting for the full version song!”.

A fifth fan commented, "Sonu nigam's voice has given a 5star to this teaser". Another fan gave all the credit to the music and said, "The teaser had chills written all over it with that music drop."

About Param Sundari

Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari revolves around the couple's cultural differences which spark a chaotic romance, full of twists and turns. Apart from Sidharth and Janhvi, the film also stars Rajeev Khandelwal and Aakash Dahiya in pivotal roles. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, it is set to release on July 25.