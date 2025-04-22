Excited Janhvi Kapoor takes Sidharth Malhotra for a fun scooty ride. See Param Sundari BTS pics

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra are set to share screen together in upcoming rom-com Param Sundari. The actors are currently having a ball shooting for the film in Kerala. They took to their social media handle sharing entertaining behind-the-scene pictures from the sets with their fans. Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra are currently in Kerala shooting for their upcoming romcom Param Sundari.(Instagram)

Janhvi and Sidharth share BTS from Param Sundari

Janhvi took to her social media handle to share pictures of her riding a green scooter with Sidharth seated behind her. She captioned the post as, “Param loves it when I take him for a ride.” Janhvi looked radiant in a red saree as she accessorised it with purple bangles, gajra and black sunglasses. Sidharth looked handsome in a peach shirt which he paired with grey pants. In one of the pictures, Janhvi can be seen trying to manage the e-scooter while Sidharth is helping her balance. Sidharth shared the post in his Instagram stories with the famous Salman Khan and Raveena Tandon song Tumse Jo Dekhte Hi Pyaar Hua from 1991 Pathar Ke Phool.

Fans react

Fans loved the behind the scene photos and Sidharth and Janhvi's cute chemistry. One user commented, "Janhvi in red is my Roman Empire" while another one went gaga over Sidharth's look, saying, "Sidharth Malhotra in pink.... It's a hit for sure ". Another one couldn't keep calm as she wrote, "Call us obsessed cause we can’t get enough pictures of our SUNDARI", supported by another who wrote, "Sundar couple goals!".

About Param Sundari

Directed by Tushar Jalota of Dasvi fame, Param Sundari is being shot in Kerala's picturesque backwaters where a North Indian and South Indian find unexpected love. According the film's synopsis, the couple's cultural differences spark a hilarious and chaotic romance, full of twists and turns. Two diverse worlds collide in a heartwarming story. Apart from Sidharth and Janhvi, the film also stars Rajeev Khandelwal and Aakash Dahiya in pivotal roles. It is set to release on July 25.