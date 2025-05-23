Param Sundari teaser leaked online: Sidharth Malhotra flaunts 6-pack abs, Janhvi Kapoor rocks desi avatar

The teaser of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Param Sundari was released in theaters with Bhool Chuk Maaf today. However, before the makers of the film could make any official announcement, the teaser got leaked on social media, with many users circulating it online. Param Sundari starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor will release in theaters on July 25.

What's in the teaser?

The clip introduces Sidharth as Param, showing off his toned physique and ripped abs in the opening scene. Next, we meet Janhvi Kapoor, aka Sundari, fluttering her beautiful eyes behind a hand fan. The teaser takes us to picturesque landscapes of the backwaters and houseboats of Kerala. The lead pair can be seen enjoying a bike ride while romancing to a melodic Sonu Nigam song in the background. It then shows quick rushes of drama that will unfold in the love story. Watch the teaser here.

Fans react

Fans can be seen hooting and cheering in the videos shared on social media. One fan wrote, "Grand Comeback Of Rom Com Genre 🔥❤ #ParamSundari teaser is just so beautiful... Sid and Janhvi looking So Pretty Together ❤😭 Sachin Jigar Cooked 🔥". Another one wrote, "#ParamSundari TEASER IS STUNNING🔥The Music Album is going to TOP THE CHARTS for sure 💯 Plus the CHEMISTRY of @SidMalhotra and @iamjanhvik is FRESH and going to be LOVED by everyone🛐 Dark Horse of 2025 ! Mark my words👌🏻" A third fan wrote, "Omg teaser looks so good and i’m in love with song already. Uff Sonu nigam’s voice ❤️"

About Param Sundari

Directed by Tushar Jalota of Dasvi fame, Param Sundari is being shot in Kerala's picturesque backwaters where a North Indian and South Indian find unexpected love. According the film's synopsis, the couple's cultural differences spark a hilarious and chaotic romance, full of twists and turns. Two diverse worlds collide in a heartwarming story. Apart from Sidharth and Janhvi, the film also stars Rajeev Khandelwal and Aakash Dahiya in pivotal roles. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, it is set to release on July 25.