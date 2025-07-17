Video of Ranveer Singh shooting for Dhurandhar in Ludhiana leaks online; Internet confused by Pakistan flag in scene

A leaked video of Ranveer Singh shooting for his upcoming film Dhurandhar with Aditya Dhar is doing the rounds on social media. Clicked while he was shooting outdoors in Ludhiana, the scene also features a Pakistani flag, which left the internet confused. (Also Read: R Madhavan says a couple of ‘not so good’ films don’t end Ranveer Singh's career: ‘Even Tom Cruise doesn’t do…') Ranveer Singh sports a rugged look in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, which he is shooting in Ludhiana. (Pic credit: True Scoop)

Ranveer Singh shoots for Dhurandhar in Ludhiana

In a video posted by an Instagram page and shot by a fan in the village of Khera in Ludhiana, Punjab, Ranveer can be seen dressed in a black outfit with long hair, beard and surma-lined eyes. One clip shows him stretching on a terrace as he prepares for a scene; a Pakistan flag can also be seen in the foreground. Another clip shows him waving to fans on a terrace as he walks the streets with the film’s team. Ranveer was filming key scenes for Dhurandhar, and it looks like a large crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of him.

Internet confused by Pakistani flag

As the video kept doing rounds, people were confused why there was a Pakistani flag in the scene with Ranveer. One person questioned, “Why is there a Pakistani Flag here?” Another person speculated, “Oooooh Bhai anti Pakistan movie.”

One person reasoned, “Bhai Pak ke against koi movie ho skti hai why people are over reacting (It could be a movie against Pakistan, why are people over reacting),” when people questioned why the film’s team was allowed to hoist the flag, even if for a scene. Some wondered if Ranveer would also get ‘boycott’ like Diljit Dosanjh.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is a spy action thriller written, directed, and co-produced by Aditya Dhar. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya, and Lokesh Dhar under the banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and Sara Arjun. It is scheduled to be released on 5 December.