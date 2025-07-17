R Madhavan says a couple of ‘not so good’ films don’t end Ranveer Singh's career: ‘Even Tom Cruise doesn’t do…'

Ranveer Singh teams up with R Madhavan for Dhurandhar, a film that’s already generating buzz with its intriguing teaser. As excitement builds, Madhavan, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, addressed the chatter around Ranveer’s so-called ‘comeback’, pushing back against the narrative that the actor had been written off. R Madhavan says Ranveer Singh was never written off.

When asked about Ranveer making a comeback with Dhurandhar after being 'written off', Madhavan said, "I don’t think Ranveer Singh has ever been written off. A couple of ‘not so good’ films doesn’t end an actor’s career. He’s truly good and an extraordinary actor. But, it makes a good copy in the press and media to keep writing people off and bring them back.”

R Madhavan calls Ranveer Singh a secure actor

He added, "If you see the great actors in Hollywood like Tom Cruise and Tom Hanks, they don’t do 50-60 films in their lifetime. They barely do 14-15 movies in their entire life. Even the biggest of stars, they also don’t do beyond 15 films in their lifetime. That is the pace of doing good stories. Here we think that if we are not shooting for three months, it means we are losing our market. Both Ranveer and I don’t come from that insecurity."

Madhavan further reflected on how filmmaking has evolved in the current era, emphasising the need for actors and creators to put in considerable effort to shape strong characters and compelling stories. He noted that today’s audience is more informed and empowered, and creating films for this new Indian audience demands both time and precision.

About Dhurandhar

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and Sara Arjun in lead roles. Set against the backdrop of a high-stakes intelligence operation, the narrative follows a covert agent navigating complex political conspiracies, national security threats, and personal dilemmas, blending action with themes of loyalty, sacrifice, and deception. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on 5 December 2025.