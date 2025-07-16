R Madhavan praises Priyanka Chopra again: 'Half the heroes in India would love to be in her position'

Actor R Madhavan has heaped praise on Priyanka Chopra for her latest international release, Heads of State, calling her achievement a proud moment not just for herself, but for India. In a recent interview, Madhavan expressed his admiration for Priyanka’s powerful performance and the way she has represented Indian talent on the global stage. R Madhavan views her achievement as a reflection of Indian talent on the world stage, expressing pride in her journey.

‘I am very proud of Priyanka,' says R Madhavan

Madhavan spoke about Priyanka’s success in the high-octane action-comedy, Heads of State, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan. “She has nonchalantly gone there and taken the main lead in such a massive Hollywood project. She’s done action in the film, and I think half of the heroes in India would love to be in her position, playing a role in that kind of movie,” Madhavan said.

Heads of State, which recently premiered on Prime Video, stars Priyanka alongside Idris Elba and John Cena in a fast-paced, action-packed adventure. The film has garnered attention not just for its ensemble cast but also for Priyanka's standout performance, which includes intense action sequences.

Madhavan didn’t hold back in applauding Priyanka’s journey. “I’m a really big fan of how she is and how she’s carried herself. I am very proud of her," Madhavan said.

Madhavan and Priyanka's upcoming projetcs

Madhavan is currently starring in Netflix’s romantic drama Aap Jaisa Koi, which premiered on 11 July. In it, he stars opposite Fatima Sana Shaikh and plays a complex professor who fights his patriarchal mindset to succeed in love.

He’s also part of the ensemble cast in the upcoming spy thriller Dhurandhar, which is slated for a 5 December release and stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Khanna, and Arjun Rampal.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is riding high on the global stage with her role as MI6 agent Noel Bisset in the action‑comedy Heads of State, released on Prime Video on 2 July. She's also gearing up for a high-profile return to Indian cinema, with a part in SS Rajamouli’s Indiana Jones-style epic tentatively titled SSMB29, opposite Mahesh Babu.