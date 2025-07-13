R Madhavan opens up about his chemistry in films: ‘For me, it's important to fall in love with my heroine’

R Madhavan has long been admired for his effortless charm in romantic roles, from Alaipayuthey (the original Saathiya) to Aap Jaisa Koi. But for the actor, no matter how seasoned he gets, the true test of a romantic film always begins in a very specific moment — when he first meets his co-star. R Madhavan talked about the significance of chemistry with his onscreen heroines in a new interview.

Madhavan opens up about his onscreen chemistry

In an interview with Filmfare, Madhavan said, “When you do a romantic film, one of the moments of truth for me is when I meet my co-star. You’re hoping and praying that you don’t have to work too much, because chemistry is something you can't explain. It’s a chemical reaction."

Recounting his first meeting with Fatima Sana Shaikh for Aap Jaisa Koi, Madhavan said, "It was a small, cosy room in the Dharma office. We were sitting at a distance, and during the narration, she quietly shuffled over to my side, sat next to me, and just started talking. The comfort level was amazing — unspoken, natural. You can’t write that into a script. For me, it is very important to fall in love with my heroine to be able to give that chemistry. I think the highest form of love is respect; if that's not there, to kuch bhi nai rahega (then nothing will be there). And that was instinctive for me when I met her."

According to Madhavan, respect forms the foundation of this connection. He said that for him, the highest form of love is respect, and with Fatima, that respect came instinctively.

About Aap Jaisa Koi

In Aap Jaisa Koi, Madhavan plays Shrenu Tripathi, a 42-year-old navigating life, love, and second chances. Fatima Sana Shaikh stars as Madhu Bose, and together, they bring to life a poignant narrative that celebrates companionship and the quiet beauty of finding equal, balanced love in unexpected places. The film is available to stream on Netflix.