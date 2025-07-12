R Madhavan hints at quitting romance after Aap Jaisa Koi: 'Maybe my last chance at...'

R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s latest film Aap Jaisa Koi premiered on Netflix this weekend. The romantic drama, which centres around mature love and companionship, has been receiving praise for its refreshing narrative and nuanced performances. In a recent interview, Madhavan, opened up about the genre and why this could be his last romantic film. R Madhavan talks about the romantic film genre.

Madhavan on why Aap Jaisa Koi might be his last romantic film

In a recent interview with Just Too Filmy, Madhavan opened up about what drew him to the project. The actor revealed that his decision to take on the role stemmed from a desire to portray an "age-appropriate romance", a kind of love story not often explored in mainstream cinema.

“When I started this story, I thought I will be able to pull off a romantic story at the day and the age I was. Because I was looking for an age-appropriate romance. Maybe my last chance to do romance before I have to give it up completely. That’s why," Madhavan said.

Madhavan first captured hearts with his role as Maddy in the 2001 cult classic Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (RHTDM), a character that remains iconic more than two decades later. RHTDM was the Hindi version of Minnale, Gautham Vasudev Menon's directorial debut, and it was both a critical and commercial success. The film cemented Madhavan’s status as a romantic hero and later earned its place as a classic in Tamil cinema’s romance genre.

Madhavan continued to shine in romantic roles through films like Alaipayuthey, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, and Tanu Weds Manu (2011) along with its sequel.

About Aap Jaisa Koi

In Aap Jaisa Koi, Madhavan plays Shrenu Tripathi, a 42-year-old navigating life, love, and second chances. Fatima Sana Shaikh stars as Madhu Bose, and together, they bring to life a poignant narrative that celebrates companionship and the quiet beauty of finding equal, balanced love in unexpected places.