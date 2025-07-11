Aap Jaisa Koi Twitter reviews: R Madhavan- Fatima Sana Shaikh's chemistry gets a thumbs up, fans call it a must-watch

Aap Jaisa Koi Twitter reviews: R Madhavan in a rom-com? Fans of the actor were excited to see him the genre after several years, and his pairing with Fatima Sana Shaikh looked promising. Now that the film has premiered on Netflix, many fans watched it and gave their feedback on X. While the screenplay got mixed reviews, there was unanimous praise for the two actors and their ‘slow-burn’ romance. (Also read: Aap Jaisa Koi movie review: R Madhavan-Fatima Sana Shaikh struggle to lift confused film on patriarchy, middle-aged love) R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh star in this romantic drama.

Aap Jaisa Koi gets positive reviews

One fan watched the film and reviewed it on X, stating, “Aap jaisa koi is a MUST watch. I really needed this film to be good. And it delivers. Everything is great but Ayesha Raza wins this round."

A second fan reviewed, "Throughout the film, I felt strongly that she shouldn’t take him back. But as the story unfolded, the unexpected twists made me reconsider. Even now, I’m unsure whether forgiving him is the right choice. Still debating whether the infidelity done by the sister-in-law was justified or not.”

Speaks about important issues, a must watch

Another said, “Aap Jaisa Koi is a tender, beautiful love story. @ActorMadhavan is brilliant as a middle-aged man. Fatima Sana Sheikh is top notch. It speaks about many important issues, so don’t miss it.” A fan wrote, “Aap Jaisa Koi is a tender, grown-up love story that lingers. Madhavan & Fatima bring quiet magic to a tale of loss, connection & second chances. Poetic, slow-burning, and emotionally rich.”

Aap Jaisa Koi revolves around Madhavan's Madhu and Fatima's Shrirenu, who meet on a coffee date. Their first impressions go well, and they give their bond some time to see whether the relationship can lead to marriage. But their feelings for each other are shadowed by issues of patriarchy.

The film is directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment. The film also stars Ayesha Raza, Manish Chaudhari, and Namit Das in supporting roles.