R Madhavan says married star couples can't translate their chemistry on screen: ‘It might work if they are…’

Bollywood actor R Madhavan has delivered several memorable romantic films like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Tanu Weds Manu, Alaipayuthey, and more. He is now set to entertain audiences with his upcoming romantic drama Aap Jaisa Koi. In a recent interview with India Today, the actor opened up about the elements needed to create convincing on-screen chemistry and stated that married celebrity couples can’t effectively translate their chemistry on screen. R Madhavan talks about the most important element in romantic films.(PTI)

R Madhavan says married couples can't translate chemistry on screen

Madhavan shared his thoughts on what makes a romantic scene truly work. He argued that married couples often fail to portray the desire required for romantic roles and said,

“You really have to feel the desire for the person in front of you, or else the scene just seems untrue. I might cause some controversy, but married stars are never able to create that on the screen. When you are already together, that kind of chemistry just doesn’t translate. If they are separated or not together anymore, it might work.”

The 55-year-old actor is set to romance Fatima Sana Shaikh, 33, in Aap Jaisa Koi. Addressing the age-gap narrative, Fatima said, “I don’t think it is unrealistic; I think cinema reflects whatever is happening in our society right now, and these kinds of conversations are already happening out there.”

Madhavan also noted that actors his age are gradually recognising that they can’t pretend to be the same age as their co-stars to maintain romantic believability on screen.

About Aap Jaisa Koi

Directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment for Netflix, Aap Jaisa Koi stars R Madhavan as Shrirenu Tripathi, a reserved middle-aged Sanskrit professor, and Fatima Sana Shaikh as Madhu Bose, a spirited French instructor. The film also features Ayesha Raza, Manish Chaudhary, and Namit Das in supporting roles. It explores themes of compatibility, emotional equality, and differing worldviews in modern relationships. The film is set to release on Netflix on July 11.

R Madhavan also has Dhurandhar in the pipeline, an upcoming spy action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal in lead roles. A recently released glimpse teases intense portrayals by the ensemble cast. Dhurandhar is set to release in theatres on December 5.