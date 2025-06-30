Fan of romcoms? Stream these iconic Bollywood films before R Madhavan’s Aap Jaisa Koi

With Netflix’s upcoming film Aap Jaisa Koi, a fresh pair of R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh gear up to embrace the screens. The film’s story traces the duo’s unconventional romance, despite their different personalities, and the chaos that happens when their families get involved. Aap Jaisa Koi and DDLJ

The OTT movie also marks Madhavan’s return to romance after a while. Ahead of the release of Aap Jaisa Koi on July 11, here are some other evergreen classics to revisit on OTT that define true love and companionship.

From Devdas to Purab Aur Pashchim, delve into unforgettable tales of love and intense drama on OTTplay Premium

Iconic romance films to watch before Aap Jaisa Koi

Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Sooraj Barjatya’s musical romance drama features the charming leads, Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit. With iconic chartbuster songs and a well-crafted plotline, Hum Aapke Hai Koun is still etched in the memory of cinephiles. The plot revolves around Nisha and Prem’s love story that brews during the wedding rituals of their elder siblings. However, fate takes a bitter twist when Prem’s sister-in-law dies and Nisha is arranged to marry his brother. How the rest of this love story faces destiny is the crux of this love saga.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (Prime Video)

It is nearly impossible to complete the list without Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s DDLJ. The classic blockbuster narrates the love story of Raj and Simran, who fall in love during a Europe trip. However, destiny creates a mess when Simran gets engaged to someone else and Raj returns to India to convince Simran’s family. The movie not only brings an iconic love story that reflects on Indian traditions and culture but also is packed with memorable dialogues and charismatic songs that bring a smile to your face.

Love is not always the sweet gestures, but sometimes it is also tragic. Based on a Bengali novel by Sarat Chandra, Devdas explores the stages of love in a poignant narrative and stellar performances. Featuring Dilip Kumar, Vyjayanthimala, and Suchitra Sen, the 1955 movie emerged as a blockbuster of its era. It was remade with Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, alongside Aishwarya Rai as Paro and Madhuri Dixit as Chandramukhi. Both the Devdas versions garnered immense popularity and remain a cult classic.

Salman Khan and Bhagyashree’s Maine Pyaar Kia is a sweet take on first love and friendship. The story follows the lives of Suman and Prem as their childhood friendship turns into love. Despite facing disapproval from family, the young lovebirds pursue their romance to bring a classic tale of love and family drama.

Mohabbatein (Prime Video)

Anchored by a star-studded ensemble of Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and a bunch of newcomers, this musical romance film is a must-watch. The story is set in a Gurukul where students learn music and adhere to the strict rules of the institute. However, things take a twist when a free-spirited but talented young music teacher arrives and changes the dynamics. A tale of friendship, love, second chances, and sacrifice, Mohabbatein has a true essence for a perfect love saga.