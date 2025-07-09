R Madhavan says age-gap romances have stopped in Bollywood due to criticism: ‘Now all the heroes are thinking…’

From Ranveer Singh to Salman Khan, several Bollywood actors have faced criticism for romancing actors half their age on screen. However, in a recent interview with India Today, R Madhavan spoke about how the film industry is now moving towards age-appropriate romances. R Madhavan talks about a shift in the film industry in doing age-appropriate love stories.

R Madhavan on age-appropriate romances in film industry

Madhavan discussed witnessing a shift in storytelling, particularly when it comes to films involving a major age gap between romantic leads. He said, "There are more age-appropriate romances right now. Because people have criticised it so much. Now all the heroes are thinking, ‘Woh zamana gaya (that era has come)’ – the time is gone when you could be much older and still pretend to be the same age as the heroine and romance her."

Calling the change inevitable, he reflected on whether this shift is welcomed by everyone and said, "That has stopped now. That has completely stopped, I think, and is also not being accepted. So, if you are still doing it, you have to be smart with how you show age-appropriate romance. If people are coming up in arms with what you are doing, then obviously that's not working. Our job is to tell them a story in the manner they want to hear it. If we only think about ourselves, and do not listen to the audience, then we will be left watching movies all alone."

Madhavan, 55, is paired opposite Fatima Sana Shaikh, 33, in his next film, Aap Jaisa Koi.

R Madhavan’s upcoming films

Aap Jaisa Koi, a romantic drama, is directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment for Netflix. It stars Madhavan as Shrirenu Tripathi, a reserved middle-aged Sanskrit professor, and Fatima as Madhu Bose, a spirited French instructor. The two fall in love, and their bond is tested by societal expectations and family opposition. The film is scheduled to release on July 11.

Apart from this, Madhavan also has Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar in the pipeline. The action thriller also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 5, 2025.