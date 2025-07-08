Malti holds hands with Salman Khan's niece Ayat, takes a walk as they meet in US; Priyanka Chopra calls them ‘besties’

Actor Salman Khan's sister, Arpita Khan, and her husband, Aayush Sharma, are on vacation in the US. They are accompanied by their children, son Ahil Sharma and daughter Ayat Sharma. While in New York, Arpita and her family visited actor Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka Chopra posted an adorable video of her daughter Malti and Salman Khan's niece Ayat.

Arpita Khan, daughter Ayat meet Priyanka Chopra, Malti in US

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka posted a brief clip of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and Ayat. In the video, they held hands and walked together. Malti was seen carrying her soft toy with her. For the get-together, Malti wore a blue T-shirt, beige pants and shoes. Ayat wore a colourful dress and sneakers. Malti was heard chatting away with Ayat.

Priyanka calls Ayat-Malti besties, Arpita reacts

Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, "So good seeing you @arpitaskhanharma. Our girls are such besties (women with bunny ears)." Arpita Khan re-posted the video on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “It's always so lovely meeting you and it was even lovelier spending the evening with Malti @priyankachopra (kissing face emoji).”

Arpita Khan re-posted the video on her Instagram Stories.

Arpita and Aayush got married in November 2014. Ahil was born in 2016, and Ayat was born on December 27, 2019.

About Chopra-Jonas family

Priyanka tied the knot with singer Nick Jonas in 2018 in Rajasthan. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony. They welcomed Malti through surrogacy in January 2022.

About Priyanka's upcoming projects

Priyanka currently stars in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, it is streaming on Prime Video. She is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff.

Fans will also see Priyanka in the highly anticipated second season of the web series Citadel. Season 2, which was scheduled to release this year, has been postponed "to a spring 2026 debut". Reportedly, Priyanka will also star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu.