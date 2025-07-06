‘Your victory feels personal’: R Madhavan praises Priyanka Chopra for ‘doing all that we dream of’, actor is all hearts

Actor R Madhavan showered praises on Priyanka Chopra after watching her new film Heads of State. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Madhavan wrote that Priyanka is "doing all that we dream of". He also added that Priyanka's "victory feels personal". Priyanka has reacted to his post. Priyanka Chopra reacted to R Madhavan's praise for her.

R Madhavan praises Priyanka Chopra in Heads of State

Praising Priyanka Chopra, Madhavan wrote, "So proud of you for breaking new grounds and doing all that we dream of. What a wonderful job in the film and you held your own so well..your victory feels personal @priyankachopra."

Priyanka reacts to Madhavan's post

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka re-shared his post and wrote, "Thank you my friend. Really appreciate your words of encouragement (folded hands and red heart emojis).

About Head of States

In Head of States, Priyanka portrays Noel Bisset, an MI6 agent. The film features John Cena as US President Will Derringer and Idris Elba as British Prime Minister Sam Clark, who must set aside their rivalry to thwart a global conspiracy and save the world -- if they can work together.

The Ilya Naishuller-directed movie also stars Jack Quaid, Sarah Niles, and Carla Gugino. The action-comedy is streaming on Prime Video. The movie is produced by Peter Safran and John Rickard. John and Idris also serve as executive producers.

Recently, John opened up about working with Priyanka in the film. "That's what's brilliant about being in the creative business... you never know who you're going to meet. You never know the experiences you'll have, and I just try to do my best, to be decent to work with, and in the downtimes, share moments that can make us connect more. And we certainly did that in this movie. And for that, I'm grateful," he told news agency PTI.

Madhavan's upcoming film

Fans will see Madhavan with Fatima Sana Shaikh in the upcoming film Aap Jaisa Koi. The romantic-comedy is set to stream on Netflix from July 11. The film stars Madhavan as Shrirenu, a reserved Sanskrit teacher, and Fatima Shaikh as Madhu, a spirited French instructor. It is directed by Vivek Soni.