Anupam Kher on Diljit Dosanjh working with Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3: 'I can't see my sister's sindoor get destroyed'

Actor Anupam Kher has reacted to the ongoing controversy over Diljit Dosanjh starring in Sardaar Ji 3 with Pakistani artist Hania Aamir. Speaking with NDTV, Anupam said that Diljit has the "freedom to exercise his right", adding that he "wouldn't do what he did". He added that he isn't "that great that I could see my sister's sindoor (vermillion) get destroyed for art". Anupam Kher opened up about the Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Aamir and Sardaar Ji 3 row.

Anupam Kher reacts to Diljit Dosanjh, Sardaar Ji 3 row

Talking about Diljit Dosanjh being a part of a film with Hania, Anupam said that he has a fundamental right and should be allowed to exercise it. "It's his fundamental right. He has full freedom to exercise his right, and he should be given the freedom to exercise it. I can say from my point of view that maybe I wouldn't do what he did," Anupam said.

Anupam said he isn't ‘that great’ to do what Diljit did

Anupam compared India to his family and Pakistan to his neighbour. He then said, "I'd say, 'You slapped my father, but you sing very well, you play very good tabla, so you come and perform at my house'. But I wouldn't be able to do that. I am not that great. I won't hit him back, but I won't give him the right... The rule that I practice at my home, I practice in my country. I am not that great that I could see my family get hit or see my sister's sindoor (vermilion) get destroyed for art. Those who can do so, they have all the freedom."

Recently, Ajay Devgn was asked about his views on the Diljit row. Ajay emphasised the need to have a dialogue to manage differing opinions. "Dekhiye, I don't know where the trolling comes from, kya sahi hai, kya galat hai (what's wrong, what's right). I'm not in his shoes to comment on that. Uski apni problem hogi, aur baaki jo log keh rahe hain woh apne point of view se soch rahe hain (He must have his own problems and people who are saying certain things are thinking from their point of view)."

"I will not blame anybody, and I will not say ki isme se koi galat hai ya koi sahi hai. I think, they need a conversation (will not say who is right or who is wrong)," Ajay added.

About Diljit row

Diljit has been facing a massive backlash for collaborating with Hania in Sardaar Ji 3. The timing of the release has added fuel to the ongoing controversy, as tensions between India and Pakistan remain high following the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Sardaar Ji 3 hit the theatres overseas on June 27 but was not released in India.