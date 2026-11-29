Filmmaker Allu Aravind recently presented Pavan Sadineni’s science fiction drama Aakasamlo Oka Tara, which was released in theatres on November 20. The film starring Dulquer Salmaan and debutant Satvika Veeravalli has since grossed ₹51 crore worldwide. Recently, Aravind challenged Pushpa director Sukumar to watch the film without crying at any point. He promised him ₹1 crore if he didn’t.
Allu Aravind’s ₹1 crore challenge to Sukumar
Sukumar took to his Instagram Stories to post a picture of Aravind and a ₹1 lakh cheque addressed to him. Revealing that he lost a ₹1 crore challenge when he cried while watching Aakasamlo Oka Tara, the director wrote, “Yesterday I got a call from Aravind Gaaru and had an interesting challenge for me..Hey Sukumar, go and watch AOT..! If you come out of the theatre without shedding tears, I will give you 1 crore. If not you give 1 lakh. Whattttt an expensive recommendation sir.”
About Aakasamlo Oka Tara
Aakasamlo Oka Tara is directed by Pavan Sadineni, who wrote the film with Gunnam Gangaraju and Vasanth Jurru. It is produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam under Lightbox Media, while Swapna Cinema and Geetha Arts present the film. Shruti Haasan and Ruhani Sharma play key roles in the Dulquer and Satvika-starrer. It tells the story of a young girl named Kalpana who dreams of becoming an astronaut. A middle-class mechanic she’s forced to marry finds a way to keep her dream alive.{{/usCountry}}
Aakasamlo Oka Tara is directed by Pavan Sadineni, who wrote the film with Gunnam Gangaraju and Vasanth Jurru. It is produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam under Lightbox Media, while Swapna Cinema and Geetha Arts present the film. Shruti Haasan and Ruhani Sharma play key roles in the Dulquer and Satvika-starrer. It tells the story of a young girl named Kalpana who dreams of becoming an astronaut. A middle-class mechanic she’s forced to marry finds a way to keep her dream alive.{{/usCountry}}
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The film was released in theatres on November 20, clashing with Rajkumar Periasamy’s Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela-starrer OM: Operation Mole. It opened to mixed reviews and grossed ₹51 crore worldwide in 9 days. OM, which had a decent head start, grossed ₹118 crore worldwide despite the lukewarm reviews. It remains to be seen whether Aakasamlo Oka Tara sustains momentum after a slow start, given the good word of mouth it has received since.
Allu Aravind-Sukumar’s upcoming work
Aravind has Gowtam Tinnanuri’s MS Subbulakshmi biopic, MS - A Legacy on Screen, starring Rashmika Mandanna, lined up. He also recently revealed at a press conference that he has big projects lined up for 2027-28 which have yet to be announced. Sukumar, who last directed Aravind’s son, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa films, is now teaming up with Ram Charan for the second time after Rangasthalam. Their film’s title has yet to be announced. He previously also teased a Pushpa 3, though nothing concrete has been planned yet.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.
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