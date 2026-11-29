Filmmaker Allu Aravind recently presented Pavan Sadineni’s science fiction drama Aakasamlo Oka Tara, which was released in theatres on November 20. The film starring Dulquer Salmaan and debutant Satvika Veeravalli has since grossed ₹51 crore worldwide. Recently, Aravind challenged Pushpa director Sukumar to watch the film without crying at any point. He promised him ₹1 crore if he didn’t.

Allu Aravind’s ₹ 1 crore challenge to Sukumar

Satvika Veeravalli and Dulquer Salmaan in a still from Aakasamlo Oka Tara. more less

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Sukumar took to his Instagram Stories to post a picture of Aravind and a ₹1 lakh cheque addressed to him. Revealing that he lost a ₹1 crore challenge when he cried while watching Aakasamlo Oka Tara, the director wrote, “Yesterday I got a call from Aravind Gaaru and had an interesting challenge for me..Hey Sukumar, go and watch AOT..! If you come out of the theatre without shedding tears, I will give you 1 crore. If not you give 1 lakh. Whattttt an expensive recommendation sir.”

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Sukumar lost a ₹ 1 crore challenge to Allu Aravind.

About Aakasamlo Oka Tara

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{{^usCountry}} Aakasamlo Oka Tara is directed by Pavan Sadineni, who wrote the film with Gunnam Gangaraju and Vasanth Jurru. It is produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam under Lightbox Media, while Swapna Cinema and Geetha Arts present the film. Shruti Haasan and Ruhani Sharma play key roles in the Dulquer and Satvika-starrer. It tells the story of a young girl named Kalpana who dreams of becoming an astronaut. A middle-class mechanic she’s forced to marry finds a way to keep her dream alive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aakasamlo Oka Tara is directed by Pavan Sadineni, who wrote the film with Gunnam Gangaraju and Vasanth Jurru. It is produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam under Lightbox Media, while Swapna Cinema and Geetha Arts present the film. Shruti Haasan and Ruhani Sharma play key roles in the Dulquer and Satvika-starrer. It tells the story of a young girl named Kalpana who dreams of becoming an astronaut. A middle-class mechanic she’s forced to marry finds a way to keep her dream alive. {{/usCountry}}

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The film was released in theatres on November 20, clashing with Rajkumar Periasamy’s Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela-starrer OM: Operation Mole. It opened to mixed reviews and grossed ₹51 crore worldwide in 9 days. OM, which had a decent head start, grossed ₹118 crore worldwide despite the lukewarm reviews. It remains to be seen whether Aakasamlo Oka Tara sustains momentum after a slow start, given the good word of mouth it has received since.

Allu Aravind-Sukumar’s upcoming work

Aravind has Gowtam Tinnanuri’s MS Subbulakshmi biopic, MS - A Legacy on Screen, starring Rashmika Mandanna, lined up. He also recently revealed at a press conference that he has big projects lined up for 2027-28 which have yet to be announced. Sukumar, who last directed Aravind’s son, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa films, is now teaming up with Ram Charan for the second time after Rangasthalam. Their film’s title has yet to be announced. He previously also teased a Pushpa 3, though nothing concrete has been planned yet.