Ram Charan and Allu Arjun attend cousin Sai Durgha Tej's engagement to girlfriend Kiran, share glimpse from intimate ceremony

Telugu actor Sai Durgha Tej has taken the first step into a new chapter in his life as he got engaged to his girlfriend Kiran on November 5 in Hyderabad. The actor got engaged in an intimate ceremony attended by members of the Konidela and Allu families, along with close relatives and friends. His cousins and actors Ram Charan and Allu Arjun also attended the ceremony and blessed the couple with a lifetime of love and happiness.

Sai Durgha Tej's engagement ceremony

Sai Durgha Tej's engagement ceremony was attended by Allu-Konidela family.

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On Thursday, Ram Charan took to X and shared a picture from Sai Durgha Tej's engagement ceremony. The picture shows the whole Allu-Konidela family standing beside the couple and flaunting their happiness. In the picture, Ram Charan was seen standing beside Allu Arjun who had arrived for the ceremony with his wife, Sneha Reddy. Sharing the picture, Ram Charan wrote, "Congratulations, dear @IamSaiDharamTej and #Kiran, on this beautiful new beginning ❤️Wishing you both endless love, togetherness and a lifetime of happiness. So happy for both of you! #KiranTejForever."

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{{^usCountry}} While Ram Charan opted for a white formal suit paired with a blue shirt, Allu Arjun looked dapper in a blue bandhgala. The groom-to-be kept his look traditional in a white ensemble, while Kiran turned heads in a stunning green lehenga-saree. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Ram Charan opted for a white formal suit paired with a blue shirt, Allu Arjun looked dapper in a blue bandhgala. The groom-to-be kept his look traditional in a white ensemble, while Kiran turned heads in a stunning green lehenga-saree. {{/usCountry}}

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Sai Durgha Tej’s parents, Dr. Siva Prasad and Vijaya Durga, and his brother Vaishnav Tej were present at the occasion. Megastar Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela, Allu Bobby and Neela Shah, Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi and their son Vaayuv Tej, Naga Babu and Padmaja, Niharika Konidela, Allu Aravind and Allu Nirmala, Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy, and Akira Nandan and Aadhya also attended the ceremony.

Several close friends and industry colleagues, including Manchu Manoj and Bhuma Mounika Reddy, Naveen Vijay Krishna, Harsha Chemudu, Venky Kudumula, Navdeep and Harshith Reddy, were also part of the celebration. Not much is known about the bride-to-be. The couple is reportedly set to tie the knot on November 10.

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About Sai Durgha Tej's work and upcoming movie

Sai Durgha is the nephew of actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan and a cousin of Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Varun Tej. He made his acting debut with Pilla Nuvvu Lei Jeevitham in 2014, which was a success.

He will next be seen in SYG: Sambarala Yeti Gattu, a period action drama directed by Rohith KP. The film also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jagapathi Babu, Meka Srikanth, and Ananya Nagalla in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres in January 2027.