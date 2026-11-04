Allu Arjun sends best wishes for Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana ahead of release, says it will raise the bar for Indian films

Taking to X, Allu Arjun said, “My best wishes to the entire #Ramayana team. It’s not just a movie. It’s a representation of our culture and an attempt to raise the bar of Indian films. I wholeheartedly send my pure, positive wishes to the entire team for their divine attempt. Let’s all unite and come forward to support a pure attempt that carries our stories, our culture and our glory. Jai Sri Ram.”

Ranbir Kapoor -starrer Ramayana : Part 1 is all set to hit the big screen on Thursday, November 5. The film had its premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, after it which it received positive reviews. Ahead of the release, Telugu star Allu Arjun has sent his best wishes to the entire team of Ramayana. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor reveals he trained with an Indian Olympian archer for 18 months before filming Ramayana )

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita and Yash plays Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, with music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

When does Ramayana: Part 1 release, and who stars in it?

When does Ramayana: Part 1 release, and who stars in it?

Advance bookings for Ramayana began globally on Dussehra, 15 days before the film’s wide release. There was an early push, and overseas pre-sales took off immediately, but in India, ticket booking hit a roadblock. There was disagreement between the exhibitors and the film’s distributors over revenue sharing, which meant that most screens did not open up bookings till just five days ago. However, Ramayana gained momentum as release week approached. By Wednesday morning, with less than 24 hours to go for the release, Ramayana had grossed ₹77 crore in pre-sales in India for its opening weekend. The opening day alone accounted for around ₹33 crore of this.

Overseas, the film has collected $5.6 million in advance bookings, including $1.5 million for the paid previews in North America. This takes the film’s global advance booking to ₹125 crore. But only about ₹70 crore of it is for the opening day (including paid previews)

Reportedly mounted on a budget of ₹4,000 crore, the film is backed by Yash and Namit Malhotra and is planned as a two-part franchise. The first instalment is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, 2026, with the second part expected to arrive around Diwali 2027.