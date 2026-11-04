Ranbir Kapoor reveals he trained with an Indian Olympian archer for 18 months before filming Ramayana
Ranbir Kapoor spent 18 months preparing to play Lord Rama in Ramayana, attending workshops on movement, breathing and physicality.
Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana: Part 1 is all set to hit the big screen on Thursday, November 5. The film had its premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on October 27. Following the premiere, Ranbir spoke in an interview about how he prepared for the physical aspects of playing Lord Rama, including learning archery and undergoing special workshops.
Ranbir Kapoor trained with an Indian Olympian for Ramayana
During an interaction with Review Nation, Ranbir shared that he began training for the role nearly a year and a half before filming began. He revealed that he worked with an Indian Olympian to learn the right archery techniques and also attended workshops focused on movement, breathing and physicality.
Speaking about his preparation, Ranbir said, "Lord Rama was a great archer. So, about a year and a half before we started filming, I worked with an Indian Olympian on the right technique. I was in New York for some time, and I also took some classes. The deeper part, however, was to understand the essence of who Lord Rama is. You can read as much as you want and see different interpretations, but eventually, what soul are you putting into the character? I could be playing Lord Rama, but the soul is mine. How do I change that? How do I bring a new soul?"
The actor also spoke about working with action director Terry Notary, known for his work on films such as the Planet of the Apes franchise, X2 (2003), Superman Returns (2006)and others. Ranbir revealed that the workshops conducted by Terry went beyond combat training and focused on helping actors understand movement and body language.
"Terry Notary had workshops where he taught us breathing techniques, how to walk, how to climb a tree and things like that. As actors, we are so lucky and grateful that we get to learn new skills with new movies. But Ramayana will always be special because it is the most beloved story with beloved characters. So doing all of this was awesome," Ranbir said.
About Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Part 1 is a cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic and the first instalment of a planned two-part saga. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi essays the role of Sita and Yash portrays Ravana. The film also stars Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to release worldwide in cinemas on November 5, 2026.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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