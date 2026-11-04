Ranbir Kapoor reveals he trained with an Indian Olympian archer for 18 months before filming Ramayana

Speaking about his preparation, Ranbir said, "Lord Rama was a great archer. So, about a year and a half before we started filming, I worked with an Indian Olympian on the right technique. I was in New York for some time, and I also took some classes. The deeper part, however, was to understand the essence of who Lord Rama is. You can read as much as you want and see different interpretations, but eventually, what soul are you putting into the character? I could be playing Lord Rama, but the soul is mine. How do I change that? How do I bring a new soul?"

During an interaction with Review Nation, Ranbir shared that he began training for the role nearly a year and a half before filming began. He revealed that he worked with an Indian Olympian to learn the right archery techniques and also attended workshops focused on movement, breathing and physicality.

Ranbir Kapoor -starrer Ramayana : Part 1 is all set to hit the big screen on Thursday, November 5. The film had its premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on October 27. Following the premiere, Ranbir spoke in an interview about how he prepared for the physical aspects of playing Lord Rama, including learning archery and undergoing special workshops.

The actor also spoke about working with action director Terry Notary, known for his work on films such as the Planet of the Apes franchise, X2 (2003), Superman Returns (2006)and others. Ranbir revealed that the workshops conducted by Terry went beyond combat training and focused on helping actors understand movement and body language.

"Terry Notary had workshops where he taught us breathing techniques, how to walk, how to climb a tree and things like that. As actors, we are so lucky and grateful that we get to learn new skills with new movies. But Ramayana will always be special because it is the most beloved story with beloved characters. So doing all of this was awesome," Ranbir said.