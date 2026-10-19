Ranabaali box office collection day 4: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s film faces 1st Monday test with 34% drop as earnings near 29 crore

Ranabaali box office collection day 4: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Ranabaali had a slower day at the box office on Monday, with collections falling after a relatively steady Sunday. The period drama released in theatres on October 16 and has been facing tough times.

Ranbaali box office collection

Ranabaali box office collection day 4: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in a still from the film.

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According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the period drama earned ₹4.97 crore net in India on its fourth day, taking its total domestic collection to ₹29.02 crore. The film was screened across 2,186 shows, with reported occupancy at 44%. The film will now look to the Dussehra holiday on Tuesday, October 20, to bring more audiences to theatres.

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The film opened at ₹9.25 crore on Friday, but collections fell to ₹7.30 crore on Saturday, a drop of 21.1%. Sunday brought a small improvement, with earnings rising to ₹7.50 crore, up 2.7% from Saturday. Monday, however, saw the expected slowdown as the film moved into the working week. Much will depend on how well it performs over the next few days, particularly as it tries to build on its opening weekend.

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What is Ranabaali about?

{{^usCountry}} Set against the backdrop of the Great Famine of 1876–78, Ranabaali imagines a fight against British colonial rule. Rather than telling the story of a real historical figure, the film builds a fictional rebellion around a warrior determined to protect his people. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Set against the backdrop of the Great Famine of 1876–78, Ranabaali imagines a fight against British colonial rule. Rather than telling the story of a real historical figure, the film builds a fictional rebellion around a warrior determined to protect his people. {{/usCountry}}

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Vijay Deverakonda plays Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, a warrior from Rayalaseema who stands up to the British. Rashmika Mandanna plays Jayamma, his wife, whose relationship with him is central to the story. Arnold Vosloo, best known internationally for The Mummy, plays Sir Theodore Hector, a fictional British commissioner whose character takes inspiration from administrators of the colonial period.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film has drawn mixed reactions from critics and audiences. Its reported budget of around ₹120 crore also means that the coming days will be important for its box office prospects.

An excerpt from Hindustan Times review read, “Ranabaali answers the childish question, “Why didn’t Indians simply fight back against the Britishers?” pretty aptly. But somewhere between answering the question and still ensuring enough mass moments for the titular character, the heart of this story feels lost. Ranabaali’s heart (both the film and the character’s) only seems to beat when Jayamma is around. Rashmika might not nail her lip sync during a key song, but her beautifully written character injects life and reminds you to give a damn. If only the rest of the film were like that.”