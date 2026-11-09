Ranabaali OTT release: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna film arrives on Netflix after disappointing box office run

Less than a month after its theatrical release, the Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Ranabaali announced its streaming debut on Netflix on November 9. The film will be released on the platform later this week, following a four-week theatrical window.

Ranabaali to stream on Netflix

Ranabaali stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda.

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Netflix India took to social media to announce the streaming premiere of Ranabaali. The streamer shared a poster of the film with Vijay and Rashmika, along with the release date: November 13. The caption read: “Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali osthunnadu (Singanamala’s Ranabali is coming).”

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The film will be available on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. “Explore Ranabaali, along with all your other favourite South Indian films and shows by searching for "Southverse" on Netflix,” the streamer added.

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Ranabaali’s disappointing box-office run

{{^usCountry}} While Hindi films wait 6-8 weeks after theatrical release to premiere on streaming, most major Tamil or Telugu movies have a limited four-week theatrical window. It is another thing that Ranabaali failed to maximise that window. The film opened at ₹9.25 crore net domestically on October 16, but then fell sharply after that. Ranabaali’s daily earnings had fallen below ₹1 crore by the end of its second week. The film could only earn ₹1.6 crore in its entire third week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Hindi films wait 6-8 weeks after theatrical release to premiere on streaming, most major Tamil or Telugu movies have a limited four-week theatrical window. It is another thing that Ranabaali failed to maximise that window. The film opened at ₹9.25 crore net domestically on October 16, but then fell sharply after that. Ranabaali’s daily earnings had fallen below ₹1 crore by the end of its second week. The film could only earn ₹1.6 crore in its entire third week. {{/usCountry}}

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As of November 8, the film’s domestic run has come to a close with total earnings of ₹58 crore. Ranabaali was not a success overseas either, bringing in $1.4 million from international markets and ending up with ₹80 crore worldwide. This was much lower than Ranabaali’s reported budget of ₹120 crore.

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All about Ranabaali

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series Films, Ranabaali stars Vijay Deverakonda in the titular role, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film marked Vijay and Rashmika's first collaboration since their wedding earlier this year.

After the film’s release, Rashmika, who worked alongside Allu Arjun in Pushpa films, compared her husband’s performance to his. “When I was seeing Ranabaali be Ranabaali, there’s a full difference between Vijay and Ranabaali. Completely. Even on set, when I would speak to him off shooting, there’s one sense of Ranabaali. I’m like, where is Viju?” she said.

Set against the backdrop of the violent history of 19th-century India, the film tells the story of a renegade who rises up against British colonial rule. The film marked the Indian debut of Arnold Vosloo, best known for his starring role in The Mummy films.