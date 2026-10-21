Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s fragrance brand hits 120 crore revenue, records 8-fold growth in 8 months

Fans are often busy keeping track of how many crores their favourite stars’ films have earned at the box office. But box office collections aren't the only milestones celebrities are celebrating these days. Like many stars, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has ventured into entrepreneurship, and her fragrance brand has recently crossed the ₹100-crore mark in revenue.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s fragrance brand crosses ₹ 120 crore in revenue

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has invested in various businesses and her fragrance brand recently crossed ₹100 crore in revenue.

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Secret Alchemist, the fragrance brand co-founded by Samantha, Ankita Thadani and Akash Vali, has crossed ₹120 crore in revenue. The brand has established a presence in India’s evolving fragrance market and is gaining popularity thanks to its clean formulations. It has also recorded eightfold growth over the past eight months, crossing the ₹120-crore milestone.

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Speaking about the milestone, Samantha said, “It feels incredibly rewarding to see two very different journeys reach such meaningful milestones. Maa Inti Bangaaram is a project that holds a special place in my heart, while Secret Alchemist has been a journey of building something from the ground up with a team that believes deeply in the vision. I’m grateful for the love, trust and support that have brought us here. These milestones encourage me to keep pushing boundaries and creating work that resonates with people.”

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Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s other business ventures

{{^usCountry}} Secret Alchemist isn't Samantha's only business venture. In 2020, she co-founded Saaki, a contemporary Indian women's fashion and lifestyle brand, with entrepreneur Sushruthi Krishna. She is also associated with Mile Collective, an Indian activewear and lifestyle brand co-founded with Harshita Motaparthi and Pravishta Nadella. Samantha has also co-founded the supplement brand Gataca. Another ₹ 100-crore milestone for Samantha {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Secret Alchemist isn't Samantha's only business venture. In 2020, she co-founded Saaki, a contemporary Indian women's fashion and lifestyle brand, with entrepreneur Sushruthi Krishna. She is also associated with Mile Collective, an Indian activewear and lifestyle brand co-founded with Harshita Motaparthi and Pravishta Nadella. Samantha has also co-founded the supplement brand Gataca. Another ₹ 100-crore milestone for Samantha {{/usCountry}}

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Alongside her business ventures, Samantha has also achieved success on the film front. Her recent film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, which she produced and headlined, crossed ₹100 crore at the box office.

Directed by BV Nandini Reddy, the Telugu film also starred Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth Manchale. The film's music was composed by Santhosh Narayanan, with Om Prakash serving as cinematographer and Dharmendra Kakarala as editor. Released on June 19, 2026, Maa Inti Bangaaram became the highest-grossing female-led Telugu film, surpassing Mahanati (2018).

On the personal front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on December 1, 2025, in an intimate ceremony at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. The two first worked together on The Family Man 2 and later collaborated on Citadel: Honey Bunny and Maa Inti Bangaaram. The couple are now preparing to welcome their first child.