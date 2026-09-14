Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares pics from intimate seemantham ceremony with Raj Nidimoru: ‘Every mantra had a purpose’

In the caption, she said, “I have always had a deep respect for our traditions. I may not understand the meaning behind every ritual, but I have always believed that there is something deeper at work… in the sound of a mantra, the energy created through chanting, and the careful way the ancient practices have been passed down through generations.”

Sharing a series of pictures and videos from the ceremony, Samantha explained how the ritual was performed and what it signifies. She was seen in a light orange churidaar, with a garland around her. Seated in an open space, water was poured in her in one video. A few other women touched her head and chest in another picture as the actor closed her eyes during the ritual.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu , who is expecting her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru, took to Instagram on Monday to share glimpses from her traditional seemantham ceremony. The actor sat in an open space decorated with diyas and flowers as the specialised ritual from the Srividya tradition was performed in the presence of priests. Raj was also present, and took part in the ritual.

She added, “As the priest, a Srividya Upaasaka, began explaining each step, I slowly understood how thoughtful and meaningful the ceremony was. Every mantra had a purpose. Every offering had a meaning. Every step had its place. Kalaa Aavarana (Sri Kalpam) is a specialised ritual from the Srividya tradition. It honours the 94 kalas of Devi, her many divine qualities through the seven chakras of the mother-to-be. Sacred water and mantras are used to ritually cleanse and energise these centres, inviting the living presence of consciousness to flow through her.”

‘What moved me most was…’ “What moved me most was the way the mother is seen through this ritual. She is honoured as Devi herself, as the sacred creator through whom another life is taking form. It is a blessing for the child growing within her and also for the woman who is being born into a new version of herself,” she added.

She went on to add, “After the abhishekam, the mother-to-be is seated at the sacred centre of the Sri Chakra Yantram. It is made up of nine aavaranas, which represent different stages of the spiritual journey. At its centre is the bindu, a single point symbolising the source of creation and the presence of Lalita Tripurasundari.”