Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru wedding: Kangana Ranaut, Upasana Konidela, Parvathy and more wish the newlywed couple

BySantanu Das
Updated on: Dec 01, 2025 04:42 pm IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wed filmmaker Raj Nidimoru at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. Several stars have wished the couple.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on December 1 at Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. The actor took to her Instagram on Monday to post pictures from their simple and sweet ceremony, writing 01.12.2025 with white heart emojis. The first picture shows Raj putting a ring on Samantha’s finger while they stand in front of Linga Bhairavi. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru exchange rings at Isha Foundation; see pictures of their wedding)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru received congratulatory messages from a bunch of stars.
Congratulatory comments pour in

Several celebrities have congratulated the newlywed couple in the comments section of the post and wished them well on this special occasion. Actor Parvathy commented, “Congrats to you both!” Upasana Konidela, wife of actor Ram Charan, commented, “Congratulations soooooo happpy best best news ever”

Ananya, Kangana and many other stars congratulated the actor.
Actor Kangana Ranaut commented, “Congratulations!” Swara Bhaskar commented, “Congratulations, Queen!” Nazriya Nazim and Kalyani Priyadarshan commented with red heart emoticons. Ananya Panday wrote, “Congratulations my beautiful best girl Sammy.”

Raj wore a white kurta with a beige Nehru jacket for the wedding, while Samantha stunned in a red and gold saree, and completed the look with flowers in her hair.

About their relationship

Their dating rumours gained momentum after Samantha frequently shared photos with Raj on Instagram, leading to speculation about their relationship. Samantha was married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021. They had double weddings, incorporating both Christian and Hindu rituals. Raj was previously married to Shhyamali De. They are believed to have separated in 2022.

Samantha is now working with Raj & DK on Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. The show also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jaideep Ahlawat. Currently in production, the series is expected to premiere in 2026. Samantha and Raj worked together on The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny.

