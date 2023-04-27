Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares pics from hospital visit, gym sessions after producer claims ‘her glamorous days are over’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu continues to take care of herself with gym sessions and visits to the hospital.

Days after a producer called her ‘old, not suitable for iconic beauty of Shakuntala', Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared a glimpse into how she switches between hospital visits, gym sessions, and a variety of training sessions. Samantha played the lead role in Shaakuntalam. (Also read: Madhoo reacts to box office failure of Samantha’s Shaakuntalam)

The first picture from the bunch showed Samantha as a 16-year-old young girl posing for the camera. The second one had her dogs in the frame while the next one showed her in a mask while on a hospital visit. She also posted a screenshot of a Google search page about the hyperbaric therapy.

Samantha also posted videos from her horse riding and gym sessions. She also shared a small snippet from a photoshoot. She shared the pictures and videos with a simple caption that said, "As I see it".

Samantha played the lead role in Gunasekhar's latest film, Shaakuntalam. The Telugu film also featured Dev Mohan and Madhoo. The film is based on Kalidasa's popular Indian classic play Abhigyan Shakuntalam.

The film released on April 14 and received an underwhelming response at the ticket windows. Samantha had to ditch a few promotional events for the film ahead of the release, because of her health.

A Filmy Looks report quoted Telugu producer Chittibabu as saying, “Samantha is not 18-20 years old now. Quite old, so I said she was not a suitable choice for the role of the iconic beauty Shakuntala, what’s wrong with that? Her glamorous days are over and it’s time to move on to supporting roles."

Talking about the film, Samantha had earlier told ANI, "It's a love story. And love is like a universe in itself. Our cultural heritage is rich. And the story of this film is inspired by one of our oldest classics. Apart from the story, the movie has high-level graphics and special effects."

Samantha will soon be seen in the Indian version of Prime Video web series Citadel that also stars Varun Dhawan. She also has the romantic film Khusi opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the pipeline.

