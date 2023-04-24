Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s accent at Citadel's London premiere draws mixed response on social media. Watch

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was recently in London to attend the premiere of Prime Video's web series Citadel, interacted with the press along with actor Varun Dhawan, her co-star from the Indian adaptation of Citadel. A clip featuring Samantha has gone viral on social media and her accent has earned mixed response from people. Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu feels truly lucky and blessed, shares pics from Citadel premiere Samantha Ruth Prabhu at Citadel's London premiere.

In the clip, Samantha can be seen introducing herself and talking about being part of the Indian version of Citadel, and how she’s excited to be joining such a big universe. Reacting to the video shared on Twitter, some users asked what’s the need to change her accent. One Twitter user wrote, “What’s with these Indian actors? When they travel to the US, why does a different accent kick in? (sic).” Another user tweeted, “Why do these celebs make learning Western accent look cool? Looks so fake (sic).” Some Samantha fans also defended the actor, and said she was just doing her job.

Recently, Samantha took to Instagram to share a video in which she can be seen practicing action sequences with stunt performer and action director Yannick Ben. In the extreme cold, she could be seen preparing for the action shoot in Nainital for Citadel.

A few weeks ago, she also shared a picture of herself riding a horse. Citadel, created by Raj and DK, is the Indian adaptation of the International series which was originally created by the director duo, Russo Brothers. Samantha will be seen co-sharing the screen space with Varun Dhawan. Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci are headlining the global version of the series.

On the career-front, Samantha was recently in Telugu mythological drama Shaakuntalam, which failed at the box office. In its first weekend, the film registered the lowest opening for a Samantha-starrer ever. She recently completed 13 years in the industry. On the occasion, she took to instagram and wrote, “The older I get... the farther I go. I just feel deeply thankful for all the love and affection...and for each new day and all the good things it brings. So many things that used to affect me... don’t anymore. Just a wave of love and gratitude every day. Thank you (sic).”

