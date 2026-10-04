Singeetam Srinivasa Rao dies: Kamal Haasan, SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu pay heartfelt tributes to ‘visionary who thought ahead of time’

Veteran filmmaker, screenwriter and composer Singeetam Srinivasa Rao died on Saturday at the age of 94. The filmmaker had a career spanning more than six decades across several Indian languages, in which he worked with some of the biggest stars and finest actors. Several stars, including Kamal Haasan, SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Mahesh Babu, paid tribute to him on social media.

Jr NTR, Kamal Haasan remember Singeetam Srinivasa Rao

Singeetam Srinivasa Rao passed away at the age of 94.

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Actor Jr NTR remembered Singeetam in a tweet. Sharing his condolences, he wrote on X, “The news that Singeetam Srinivasa Rao garu is no more is deeply heartbreaking. Aditya 369, Pushpaka Vimanam, Mayuri… a visionary who thought ahead of his time, delivering films that feel fresh even across generations. My deepest condolences to his family members. Om Shanti."

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{{^usCountry}} Kamal Haasan remembered Singeetham and wrote on X, “Singeetam Karu, according to his own wishes, in his youth, breathed his last along with his youth. His youth did not spread to many. In the desire that that quality should spread, among the friends he held by the hand and walked with, among the disciples I am one. - Kamal Haasan.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kamal Haasan remembered Singeetham and wrote on X, “Singeetam Karu, according to his own wishes, in his youth, breathed his last along with his youth. His youth did not spread to many. In the desire that that quality should spread, among the friends he held by the hand and walked with, among the disciples I am one. - Kamal Haasan.” {{/usCountry}}

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He added, “Dying young need not be a tragedy. It can be glorious. Singeetham Srinivasa Rao is a great example. I have admired him since I knew him. Now I aspire to live like he did.” For the unversed, Singeetham's association with Kamal Haasan resulted in acclaimed films such as Apoorva Sagodharargal and Michael Madana Kama Rajan.

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SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu pay tribute

Taking to Twitter, filmmaker SS Rajamouli lauded Singeetham's legacy and wrote, “Long before we had the tools or the budgets, he dared to dream bigger than anyone around him. He made a film without a single line of dialogue, took us travelling through time, and moved from comedy to fantasy to deeply human drama as if no line existed between genres. He showed a whole generation of us that the only real limit in cinema is imagination. Every filmmaker who has tried something different in Telugu cinema owes him something, knowingly or not. I certainly do. My deepest condolences to Singeetham Srinivasa Rao garu’s family. Om Shanti.”

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Mahesh Babu also paid tribute to the late filmmaker and wrote, “A giant of Indian cinema is no more…. Singeetam Srinivasa Rao garu was a legend in every sense of the word.. A filmmaker of extraordinary imagination, courage and brilliance.. Indian cinema will forever be indebted to him.. Rest in peace sir.. My deepest condolences to his family…”

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Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy also paid tribute to Rao, calling him a “true pioneer”. Sharing a post on X, he wrote, “Indian cinema has lost a true pioneer and pathbreaker, who continued making movies even at the age of 94. Singeetham Srinivasa Rao garu’s unmatched creativity, from silent marvels to sci-fi epics, inspires generations. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May he rest in peace!”

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About Singeetam Srinivasa Rao

Singeetam Srinivasa Rao started his journey in cinema by working with veteran filmmaker KV Reddy. Over the years, Rao directed more than 60 films and worked across different genres, including comedy, science fiction, fantasy and drama.One of his well-known films was Mayuri, released in 1985 and based on the life of dancer Sudha Chandran. The film received several honours, including multiple Nandi Awards.

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This was by Pushpaka Vimana in 1987, a black comedy starring Kamal Haasan. The film was made without spoken dialogue and went on to win the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

In Telugu cinema, Aditya 369 became one of Rao’s best-known films. The science-fiction film explored time travel at a time when the genre was still uncommon in Indian cinema.

(With inputs from ANI)