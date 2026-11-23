Actor Naga Chaitanya turned 40 on November 23, and his wife, actor Sobhita Dhulipala, had the sweetest birthday wish for her ‘lover’. She posted romantic pictures and a goofy video to make his day special. Fans also flooded her comments section with birthday wishes for the Telugu star.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s birthday wish for Naga Chaitanya on his 40th

Sobhita Dhulipala posted sweet pictures with Naga Chaitanya on his birthday. more less

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On Monday, Sobhita posted pictures and videos of Chaitanya on her Instagram. “Happy birthday lover,” she wrote in her caption. She also posted pictures taken at Pyxida Fish Tavern in Cyprus during their vacation there earlier this year. One picture shows the couple kissing under the archway, and another shows him hugging her close as they pose. A video she posted shows Chaitanya goofing around at a mirrored art installation, making faces as they reflect back. “Come inside… dude,” Sobhita is heard saying, giggling in the background.

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Naga Chaitanya on what he loves in Sobhita Dhulipala

{{^usCountry}} Chaitanya recently attended the Honest Townhall to interact with fans and promote his upcoming film Vrushakarma. When a fan asked him to list one thing he loves about Sobhita, he said, “A lot of qualities in Sobhita. But I think to speak about one: her dynamic nature. She’s such a beautiful mix of culture and new-age contemporary language, you know? She’s a beautiful mix of these two worlds. She’s always open to discovering.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chaitanya recently attended the Honest Townhall to interact with fans and promote his upcoming film Vrushakarma. When a fan asked him to list one thing he loves about Sobhita, he said, “A lot of qualities in Sobhita. But I think to speak about one: her dynamic nature. She’s such a beautiful mix of culture and new-age contemporary language, you know? She’s a beautiful mix of these two worlds. She’s always open to discovering.” {{/usCountry}}

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Incidentally, he gave an example of a vacation and said, “For example, we go on a holiday, and I have a set plan. If it doesn’t work out, my mind freezes. But she will just find a cue to take the lead and move forward. I discovered new things because of her nature. I’ve learnt how to be so much more impromptu, which has taught me so many new things. I just love that dynamic, young, curious nature in her.”

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During a rapid-fire round, when he was asked to describe his wife in one word, he said ‘love’.

About Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala

Chaitanya and Sobhita dated for two years before getting engaged in August 2024 and making their relationship public. The couple married at his family-owned Annapurna Studios in December of the same year.

Chaitanya last starred in Thandel in 2025, alongside Sai Pallavi. His next film, Vrushakarma, will hit screens on December 4. Sobhita last starred in the Prime Video film Cheekatilo this year. Her next film is Vettuvam with Pa Ranjith. It is slated for release for Pongal 2027.