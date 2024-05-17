Sobhita Dhulipala's Cannes Film Festival outfit gives us deja vu, Athiya Shetty wore it last year. See pic

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala made her debut at the ongoing 77th Cannes Film Festival. Several pictures of the actor have emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Sobhita Dhulipala jets off for Cannes Film Festival 2024; keeps it simple and classic for airport outing. Watch) Sobhita Dhulipala at Cannes Film Festival (L); Athiya Shetty at a fashion event in 2023.

What Sobhita wore at Cannes

For the event, Sobhita wore a shimmery purple outfit and heels. She chose not to tie her hair. While Sobhita stunned in the outfit, it has a connection with Athiya Shetty. Namrata Joshipura designed the Cordelia jumpsuit.

Athiya Shetty wore same outfit last year at fashion event

Last year, at the Lakmé Fashion Week held in March, Athiya Shetty was a showstopper for Namrata in the same outfit. According to Namrata's website, the outfit costs ₹1.8 lakh.

Sobhita recently travelled to Cannes

Sobhita was spotted at Mumbai airport on Thursday morning. Before boarding the flight, she posed for the paparazzi and greeted them with a smile. She is attending the Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera, representing the premium ice cream brand Magnum India.

About Cannes event

Annually celebrities, filmmakers, artists and film enthusiasts gather at the Palais des Festivals et des Congres to celebrate cinema. Like every year, this time also fans can expect the presence of Indian stars at the Cannes Film Festival. Apart from Sobhita, the event was also attended by Cannes regular Aishwarya Rai. Aditi Rao Hydari will also be part of the film festival.

The Cannes Film Festival opened on Tuesday night with the world premiere of Quentin Dupieux's Le Deuxieme Acte (The Second Act). During the opening ceremony, Oscar winner Meryl Streep received the honorary Palme d'Or. The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will come to a close on May 25.

About Sobhita's recent film

Sobhita is currently receiving praise for her performance in Monkey Man. The action-thriller follows the journey of a young man, portrayed by Dev Patel, who embarks on a mission to seek justice for his mother's death caused by corrupt leaders. However, his quest for vengeance takes an unexpected turn as he becomes a champion for the oppressed and powerless, transforming into the titular Monkey Man.

The film stars Sikandar Kher, Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley, Makarand Deshpande, Ashwini Kalsekar, and others. Dev not only stars in the film but also makes his directorial debut and serves as a producer.