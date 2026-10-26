Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose wants Fauzi makers to take down teaser for distorting history, hopes Prabhas pays heed

Ever since the teaser of Hanu Raghavapudi’s period action film Fauzi dropped, it has attracted controversy. The glimpse sees Subhas Chandra Bose in conversation with Adolf Hitler during World War II and hyping Prabhas’ superspy character. Bose’s grandnephew, socio-political activist and former BJP vice president in West Bengal, Chandra Kumar Bose, now wants the filmmakers to take down the teaser for distorting history.

Subhas Chandra Bose’s grandnephew on Fauzi teaser

Prabhas' character is a superspy for Subhas Chandra Bose in Hanu Raghavapudi's Fauzi.

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Socio-political leader Suparno Satpathy, the great-grandson of writer Kalindi Charan Panigrahi and the grandson of the former chief minister of Odisha, Nandini Satpathy, posted the teaser of Fauzi on X (formerly Twitter) with his opinion. He wrote, “Dear @hanurpudi Garu, describing in one word this teaser is ‘goosebumps’ ... Mixing fiction with history isn’t a good idea …nevertheless, best wishes are for the release on 19 Mar ‘2027. Netaji Zindabad!! Jai Hind!!…SS.”

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{{^usCountry}} Chandra Kumar re-posted Satpathy’s post on X, adding to that, “Mixing fiction with history is a crime. I hope @hanurpudi and his team @fauzithemovie / @MythriOfficial pull down this teaser, put out a new one and make sure that history is not distorted.” He also added, “Hope #Prabhas too gets to read this.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chandra Kumar re-posted Satpathy’s post on X, adding to that, “Mixing fiction with history is a crime. I hope @hanurpudi and his team @fauzithemovie / @MythriOfficial pull down this teaser, put out a new one and make sure that history is not distorted.” He also added, “Hope #Prabhas too gets to read this.” {{/usCountry}}

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While Chandra Kumar did not respond to Prabhas’ fans claims that Fauzi was a fictional film, and therefore it was okay for Bose to hype their favourite star, Satpathy did. Responding to an X page that questioned why those close to the historical characters portrayed were taking offence, he responded, “Dear Editor (s) @TheAakashavaani, when a movie is made it impacts generations. Netaji ‘s endorsement of a fictional character is depicting History in a distorted manner. Your’s truly hopes for @hanurpudi Garu to realise the sensitivity …Netaji Zindabad !! Jai Hind !! … SS.”

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The Fauzi teaser that caused controversy

On Prabhas’ 47th birthday on October 23, the makers of Fauzi released a new video titled File No 25 to introduce his character in the film. In 1942, Berlin, Germany, Bose is seeking Hitler’s help to help beat British colonisers.

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When the German leader remarks that Indians are used to servitude, an incensed Bose tells him about his Indian superspy who helped Japan beat the British to gain control of Singapore. He even tells him about the supercode he developed based on the Bhagavad Gita, and is currently stationed in Calcutta. The video ends with a dishevelled Prabhas smoking a cigarette as he fires a massive gun at someone.

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The teaser of Fauzi received flak for using Bose and Hitler to sing praises of Prabhas’ character. The film will be released in theatres on March 19, 2027.