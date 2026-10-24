Fauzi teaser: Prabhas is Subhash Chandra Bose's superspy fighting the British with Bhagavat Gita-inspired code; fans hail his ‘vintage aura’
The makers of Prabhas-starrer Fauzi celebrated the actor's 47th birthday by releasing the film's teaser that reveals the star as a fearless freedom fighter.
We always knew that Fauzi was going to be a period drama linked to the Indian independence movement, but the makers of the action drama revealed just exactly what the film is with its first teaser, released on Friday evening. The makers of the Prabhas starrer celebrated the actor's 47th birthday in style by releasing the short teaser and the actor's first look as an Indian spy during the freedom struggle.
Fauzi teaser out
The video asset, dubbed File No 25 by the film's marketing team, sees Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose meeting German dictator Adolf Hitler during the height of World War II. The meeting is based in reality but Fauzi fictionalises it with Bose singing praises for his superspy, and even talking about how he has infuriated the British with his Bhagavat Gita-inspired code.
As the teaser unfolds, it introduces a lone rebel warrior who strikes fear into the heart of the British Empire. The shot shows Prabhas riling up a heavy machine gun, waiting to attack on somebody. A voice over shows him taunt the Brits with a variation of Bose's line, proclaiming that he will not only draw the Empire's blood himself, but also snatch freedom from their clutches.
Fans react
Fans hailed Prabhas' first look as the titular ‘fauzi’ (soldier), with many saying the actor looked like his ‘vintage’ self. “The Bahubali Era come again Prabhas vintage era,” wrote one fan on YouTube. Another echoed, “India's biggest superstar.”
Many, however, were confused by the conversation between Bose and Hitler in the teaser and how it contrasted with the film's tone. “They use Subhash Chandra Bose to build up aura of Prabhas,” quipped one. A few viewers speculated whether generative AI was used in the scene. “AI conversation between Bose and Hitler,” wondered one social media user.
All about Fauzi
Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauzi is made under the production of Mythri Movie Makers and presented by Tseries Films. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar & Bhushan Kumar. The film is slated to release in theatres on March 19, 2027.
Prabhas' other birthday surprise
Meanwhile, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD shared a special birthday surprise for Prabhas fans on the occasion of the actor's 47th birthday on Friday. The team unveiled a special video offering a glimpse of Prabhas' return to the sets of the Kalki 2898 AD sequel, hinting at the next chapter of the much-loved franchise.
The video offered a behind-the-scenes look at Prabhas back on the sets of Kalki 2898 AD 2, dressed as Bhairava, as director Nag Ashwin directs him through a scene. It captures the actor getting ready to step back into the world of Kalki 2898 AD, giving fans a peek into the making of the much-awaited sequel.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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