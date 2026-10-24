Subhash Chandra Bose singing Prabhas' praises to Adolf Hitler in Fauzi teaser has the internet cringing: 'Trying hard to be Dhurandhar'
The teaser of Prabhas' Fauzi features a conversation between Subhash Chandra Bose and Adolf Hitler discussing the protagonist.
The makers of Fauzi, Prabhas’ upcoming action thriller, celebrated the actor’s 47th birthday on Friday, by dropping the first video asset from the film. The teaser, dubbed File No 25 by the film's marketing team, sees Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose meeting German dictator Adolf Hitler during the height of World War II, and strangely enough, spending a good amount of time praising Prabhas’ character. While fans of the actor were all for the introduction, many on the internet found it cringeworthy and even disrespectful to Netaji’s legacy.
Why are Bose and Hitler talking about Prabhas?
Fauzi is a period action thriller set in the 1930s and 40s, with Prabhas playing an Indian spy helping the Indian National Army in the freedom struggle. The teaser shows Bose brag about Prabhas’ unnamed character’s exploits against the British, particularly how he has infuriated the colonial powers with his Bhagavat Gita-inspired code. He even says that the ‘fauzi’s’ code machine is better than the Nazis’ Enigma. Hitler seems impressed by this spy’s description and even shows comical eagerness to meet him. The tearser then introduces Prabhas riling up a heavy machine gun, waiting to attack on somebody. A voice over shows him taunt the Brits with a variation of Bose's line, proclaiming that he will not only draw the Empire's blood himself, but also snatch freedom from their clutches.
Internet finds the conversation cringe
While fans of Prabhas were more than happy to see their Rebel Star back in action, others were not so convinced by the manner of his introduction. One YouTube user complained, “They use Subhash Chandra Bose to build up aura of Prabhas.” Another echoed the sentiment on Reddit and wrote, “What's more painful is using a real historic figure, a true national hero Bose to hype up a fictional, stupid, mass masala TFI (Telugu film industry) hero. Very sad and infuriating at the same time, very disrespectful and insulting to his legacy. As an ardent fan of Bose I'm gonna skip this.” Many others said they were initially excited about the film but were now considering skipping it. “I was excited about the film, and I just lost all interest after this. I will not watch it either. I am glad I'm not the only one who thinks this,” wrote one.
The Dhurandhar comparisons
Many online felt that Fauzi was trying to be like Dhurandhar in blending reality with fiction in a patriotic setting, but added that it fell short of how the Aditya Dhar film did. “They're trying too hard to be like Dhurandhar, but at least Dhurandhar had some amount of subtlety. This has no subtlety at all. And the hairstyle of Hitler looks really fake,” wrote one on Reddit. Another added, “Do Generals ever talk about spies? Sure they say we have cables etc. But bragging like a kid? Is film director on something?”
All about Fauzi
Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauzi is made under the production of Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series Films. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar & Bhushan Kumar. The film is slated to release in theatres on March 19, 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.