Sunitha Upadrasta says her take on feminism was never intended to justify disrespect: ‘My values remain unchanged’

She added, “As a woman I strongly believe in equal rights, equal opportunities, dignity, and respect for women. I would never support or tolerate anything that harms or demeans another woman. I request that my words be understood in the context in which they were spoken and not be assigned meanings I never intended. My values remain unchanged: equality, respect, and zero tolerance for exploitation and injustice towards women.”

The singer has now addressed the backlash in her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “A statement in my recent interview was made out of sheer anger and disappointment at the way some lecherous men perceive women, and was never intended to justify, encourage or normalize disrespect, judgement, exploitation, or any inappropriate behaviour towards women.”

What is the controversy about? In an interview with Gulte, Sunitha was asked about her opinion on the fight for equality, and she said, “Women think the cigarette light is their torch for freedom. It is the stupidest thing in the world to equate cigarette smoking with equality. If a man smokes, he might lose just minutes, but a woman will lose hours of her life. The debates on equality today surprise me; I think it’s a waste of time. If you think freedom is to wear whatever you want, you’re being foolish. That’s not feminism at all. It is to value my opinions as much as a man's, and if I am treated well, that’s important.”

When the male interviewer pointed out that ‘my body, my right’ is a strong feminist slogan today, the singer said, “My body, my right. And his eyes, his right. When women say it, then it’s his right too. In my opinion, it doesn’t come under freedom. Wear whatever you want, as long as you’re safe. If you think nobody will judge you or look at you, wear it. It’s easier to keep myself safe than to change how someone else views me. It’s not our culture. I don’t mind if you think I’m old school.”