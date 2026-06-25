Singer Sunitha Upadrasta gets massive backlash for her take on feminism: ‘My body my right, his eyes his right’

Telugu singer Sunitha Upadrasta has found herself at the centre of controversy over her take on feminism. After stating in an interview that if women believe it’s her body, her choice, men are also free to believe it’s his eyes, his choice, she sparked massive backlash. The internet called her out for erasing feminist struggles. Sunitha Upadrasta claimed women think it's feminism if they get to smoke a cigarette.

What did Sunitha Upadrasta say? Sunitha was asked in an interview with Gulte about her opinion on the fight for equality, and she said, “Women think the cigarette light is their torch for freedom. It is the stupidest thing in the world to equate cigarette smoking with equality. If a man smokes, he might lose just minutes, but a woman will lose hours of her life. The debates on equality today surprise me; I think it’s a waste of time. If you think freedom is to wear whatever you want, you’re being foolish. That’s not feminism at all. It is to value my opinions as much as a man's, and if I am treated well, that’s important.”

When the male interviewer pointed out that ‘my body, my right’ is a strong feminist slogan today, the singer said, “My body, my right. And his eyes, his right. When women say it, then it’s his right too. In my opinion, it doesn’t come under freedom. Wear whatever you want, as long as you’re safe. If you think nobody will judge you or look at you, wear it. It’s easier to keep myself safe than to change how someone else views me. It’s not our culture. I don’t mind if you think I’m old school.”

Sunitha also clarified that she’s not disputing that women aren’t looked down upon, whether at home or outside. However, she stated that she believes the fight for feminism should be about women being valued as much as men, rather than things like dressing or smoking.