Sunitha-Pravasthi Aaradhya's Padutha Theeyaga feud intensifies over allegations; both call out inconsistencies. Watch

Singer Pravasthi Aaradhya had alleged bias and harassment on the sets of ETV’s hit show Padutha Theeyaga Silver Jubilee Series earlier this week. One of the show’s judges, Sunitha, and the production house, Gnapika Entertainment, made videos to counter her claims. Pravasthi, however, made another video to point out inconsistencies. (Also Read: 19-year-old Pravasthi Aaradhya gets bullied after she alleges harassment from singer Sunitha on TV show Padutha Theeyaga) Sunitha and Pravasthi Aaradhya are feuding over alleged bias and harassment on the sets of Padutha Theeyaga.

Sunitha, production house respond to Pravasthi

Sunitha responded to Pravasthi’s claim of how she was always on the receiving end of criticism from the judge, even when she performed well, and said, “First of all, Pravasthi, much like many other legends, I have also coddled you since you were a child. You’re 19 now, so it won’t be good for me to still do that. You used to sing cutely and look cute. Had you maintained consistency in your singing, I would’ve continued to praise you.”

Apart from commenting on how she’s surprised Pravasthi is airing out the dirty laundry in public, Sunitha also expressed confusion as to why she thinks she was targeted. “Today, Pravasthi is so grown that she is going on the road, sharing her troubles with people and discussing us, which makes me sad. But that doesn’t matter to you,” she said, adding, “Why will I look at you with disgust? Why out of everyone will me, Keeravani and Chandrabose only target you?”

Sunitha also claimed that there was no bias on the show when it came to song selection, boiling it down to the channel and production not having the rights to a song. “You get upset at everything because that’s your age. I consoled you after the classical round, maybe you forgot that. Some people can control their emotions, and some can’t. I understand because I’m a mother. And another thing, why did I call only you to sing with me if I showed favouritism towards others? You’re talking about body shaming, why would I shoot a video with you then? I even ensured you and your mom reached home safely,” she questioned.

She also called it a ‘revolutionary statement’ when Pravasthi pointed out that MM Keeravaani’s comment on singers performing at weddings was insulting and said, “You made a revolutionary statement about what Keeravaani said about singers performing at weddings. I, too, sing at weddings, as does Anirudh (Ravichander). He just shared his opinion, it’s your insecurity that made you think he was talking about you..” Sunitha also alleged that Pravasthi’s mother had behaved rudely towards her, not the other way around as she claimed.

Praveena Kadiyala of Gnapika Entertainments also posted a video denying Pravasthi’s claims of being forced to wear revealing outfits by posting pictures of the clothes she wore on the show. She reiterated Sunitha’s claim that the only reason a contestant wouldn’t be able to get a song of their choice would be due to rights issues.

Pravasthi Aaradhya points out inconsistencies, stands firm

Pravasthi made a second video on the whole issue to respond to Sunitha’s claim and point out inconsistencies. She starts her video with, “I never asked anyone to coddle me. I only want the minimum respect a human being deserves, a singer deserves. Wish you had spoken to me as nicely as you did in the Reel.”

She reiterates that there was bias regarding the songs she could select to sing, claiming favouritism, “I was not allowed to sing a devotional song for the episode with Raghavendra Rao garu, but another contestant was allowed to. If it isn’t favouritism, why were you signalling a contestant to adjust their pitch while they were singing instead of addressing it during the judging? You even judged a song without hearing it because you had somewhere else to be. Contestants who forgot lyrics are still on top, as are those who cheated by writing lyrics on their palms.”

Pravasthi then claimed that it was not Sunitha but her mentor, Nihal Konduri, who allowed her to sing backup in the music video, adding, “My mother wasn’t even there the day you’re claiming you ensured we went home safe. One of your assistants accompanied me as she stayed nearby. The assistant also came with me because my mother had already requested her. As for the classical round where you claim to have consoled me, I begged everyone to consider it because of some technical issue. Only after that did you approach me.”

The 19-year-old also called out Sunitha for her choice of words, saying, “It is also not okay for you to use the words ‘road midaki vachi’ (she came onto the road). I didn't do a dharna anywhere, I'm only 19. I didn't expect that from you. Keeravaani garu was insulting singers who perform at weddings; he was not just passing an opinion.” She ended the video by acknowledging that Sunitha was a legend and that she was just sharing her experience.