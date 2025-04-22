19-year-old Pravasthi Aaradhya gets bullied after she alleges harassment from singer Sunitha on TV show Padutha Theeyaga

19-year-old singer Pravasthi Aaradhya shocked everyone by posting videos on Instagram, accusing the judges and production team of Padutha Theeyaga Silver Jubilee Series of harassment, bias, and body shaming. She singled out singer Sunitha Upadrashta, in particular, for being biased against her and claims to have been bullied by her fans after she decided to expose some behind-the-scenes instances on the TV show. (Also Read: MM Keeravaani says Oscar-winning Naatu Naatu from RRR is not his ‘best’ song: ‘Global recognition has come…’) Sunitha has been accused of shaming and harassment by Pravasthi Aaradhya.

Pravasthi Aaradhya calls out Padutha Theeyaga judges

In the video Pravasthi posted online, she claims that despite winning Star Maa’s Super Singer in 2024, she decided to participate in Padutha Theeyaga Silver Jubilee this year for better exposure. She also claims that when she took part in the show, when SP Balasubrahmanyam was alive, she had a completely different experience.

Calling out Sunitha, she said, “Sunitha garu always looked disgusted whenever I came on stage. She also badmouthed me to Keeravaani garu about my talent. When she said that, my earpiece was plugged in, and she didn’t know it.” Pravasthi then stated that lyricist Chandrabose was ‘initially appreciative’ of her, but he soon changed too.

As for music composer MM Keeravaani, Pravasthi claims she was hurt by some of the comments made on the show that she felt were intended for her. “He was very biased towards melodies and his compositions. When I got eliminated, he looked at me and commented on how he disliked singers performing at weddings. Everyone there knows I do that due to my financial situation. He also used the word ‘chakiri’ (colloquial word for job) when describing the singers who work for him, which felt off.”

Pravasthi says her self-esteem has taken a hit

Pravasthi also stated that while she was advised not to make the video, she has no hope of making a living in the industry anymore and hopes no one else has to face what she did. “They treated me like I was worthless and cracked jokes about my body. I did not expect this from them at all because I have participated in numerous singing shows. The production often pressured me to wear sarees and tie them low to expose my navel. Even the costume designer told me to my face he couldn’t dress me better because of my body. My self-esteem and confidence have taken a hit.”

The young singer also told Big TV that Sunitha addressed her mother as ‘nuvvu’ (informal you) instead of ‘meeru’ (formal you) and it was disrespectful. She also alleged that the show was scripted, with songs being changed last minute to control some eliminations. Pravasthi also told ABN Telugu that when her mother tried to get her off the stage because she didn’t like how everything went down, host SP Charan (SPB’s son) told her she couldn’t leave till they allowed her to leave and tugged on her hand.

Facing bullying for exposing Sunitha and others

After Pravasthi put up the videos, she addressed those claiming she’s only creating a fuss because she got eliminated from the show. She said, “Eliminate ayyanu ani nen ivanni cheyyatledu. (I’m not doing this because I got eliminated) I’ve gotten eliminated from other reality shows but I’ve never made a scene. Ippud enduk chesanu ante anyayam ga chesaru kabatte nen antha matladenu. (I am only speaking out now because I was treated unfairly)”

She put up another post on her Instagram stories, asking Sunitha’s fans to back off. Her post reads, “To all the Sunitha garu fan accounts who are bullying and threatening me, first meeru celebrities ni gods laga treat cheyyadam aapandi. Valu kuda mee laga naa laga humans ee. (first stop treating celebrities like gods. They are humans like me and you).”

A screengrab of Pravasthi Aaradhya's Instagram stories.

She added, “Don’t discredit my feelings because you like their voice or talent. Talent veru oka human heart veru. Naku aina experience nenu cheppanu. (Talent is different from the human heart. All I’ve done is share my experience) So please stop bullying me.”

Sunitha, MM Keeravaani, Chandrabose, SP Charan and the production team, Gnapika Productions, have yet to respond to Pravasthi’s allegations.