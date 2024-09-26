Street where SP Balasubrahmanyam lived renamed after him on 4th death anniversary, son SP Charan thanks TN government

On legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s (SPB) fourth death anniversary, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin renamed a street in Chennai in his honour. The singer’s son, SP Charan, took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank the government for ‘granting his wish’ to rename the street where SPB resided. (Also Read: Vijay Antony opens up on daughter's death, says, ‘Everything is a part of life’) Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away at the age of 74 in 2020.

SP Balasubrahmanyam gets a road in his honour

September 25 marks SPB's fourth death anniversary, and in a heartfelt tribute, CM Stalin renamed Kamdar Nagar Road in Chennai to SP Balasubrahmanyam Road. In a statement, the CM said that the singer has contributed to over 40,000 songs in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi and was a recipient of the Padma awards. He also recalled the singer’s friendship with former CM and DMK leader, the late M Karunanidhi.

Thanking CM Stalin Charan wrote on X, “As family member of #SPB & representing the fans of #Paadumnila, I’m grateful to the government of TN @CMOTamilnadu, @mkstalin, sports minister @Udhaystalin & other ministers for granting our wish to rename Kamdar Nagar main Rd as S. P. Balasubrahmanyam Rd. Humbled. #SPBliveson.”

SP Balasubrahmanyam’s legacy

SPB was born on June 4, 1946, in Kontemmapeta, Andhra Pradesh. He debuted as a playback singer in the 1960s with the Telugu film Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna, but the Tamil film Ganeshana Maduve brought him fame. Throughout his career, he sang numerous songs, including romantic ballads, introductory numbers and more.

Apart from other accolades, he has six National Film Awards to his name. In 2020, SPB died after a prolonged hospitalisation due to complications related to COVID-19. His death marked the end of an era in the Indian film industry. In 2021, he was posthumously honoured with a Padma Vibhushan. His son, Charan, is also a singer and continues to carry his father’s legacy.